Man United transfer news: Serie A giants face competition for Joshua Zirkzee as serious contenders 'emerge'

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 18:34 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 18:38

Galatasaray have reportedly emerged as serious contenders to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United during this summer's transfer window.

Zirkzee had been expected to leave Man United in January, but the Netherlands international ultimately agreed to stay for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign following the departure of Ruben Amorim as head coach.

The 24-year-old has featured off the bench in Man United's last two Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, and he is appreciated by Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick due to his unique qualities.

Zirkzee does not have the mobility of the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, but he is excellent in possession of the ball, and his ability to link the play means that he should be given minutes by Carrick in the coming months.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Galatasaray 'contenders' for Man United's Zirkzee

It has been tough for the Dutchman at Old Trafford, though, only scoring twice and registering one assist in 18 appearances at club level this season.

Meanwhile, Zirkzee has scored nine goals and registered four assists in 67 appearances for the Red Devils since arriving from Bologna in 2024.

Zirkzee's stock in Italy is high due to his strong work at Bologna, with Juventus, AC Milan, Roma and Napoli all believed to be keen on his services.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Galatasaray are also interested in signing the attacker this summer.

© Imago

Zirkzee has struggled to make his mark at Man United

Man United are said to be determined to avoid making a loss on Zirkzee, who cost the 20-time English champions in the region of £36.5m from Bologna.

The Red Devils are expected to resist any loan interest in the attacker, who has a contract at Old Trafford until the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

However, it is not impossible to imagine the forward heading out on loan for next season, providing that a mandatory purchase option is included.

Zirkzee's limited action this season means that it is unlikely that he will be included in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup.