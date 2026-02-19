Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 19 Feb 2026 18:12

Seeking to close the gap on the League One top six with a third consecutive victory, Plymouth Argyle welcome league leaders Cardiff City to Home Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Pilgrims arrive in buoyant mood after back-to-back away wins, the latest a commanding 3-1 victory at Leyton Orient, while the Bluebirds strengthened their grip at the summit with a convincing 4-1 home win over AFC Wimbledon.

Match preview

After going into the break level at 1-1 in midweek, second-half goals from Ronan Curtis and Mathias Ross ensured Tom Cleverley’s side secured consecutive league wins on the road, further boosting their playoff ambitions.

That midweek success followed an emphatic 4-0 triumph over Blackpool last weekend, meaning Plymouth head into Saturday’s tough encounter full of confidence and momentum.

However, should they fall short of a playoff place, their inconsistent home form may ultimately prove costly.

While Argyle boasts the third-best away record in the division, they have collected just 18 points at Home Park all season and head into this clash with the second-worst home record in League One, a stark contrast that Cleverley will know must improve if they are to maintain serious playoff aspirations.

The last two games has, however, seen the Pilgrims improve their attacking potency, with seven goals in that time showcasing their clinical side and their ability to take games away from opponents.

© Imago

As for league leaders Cardiff City, they remain firmly on course to secure an immediate return to the Championship as they look to ensure their stay in the third tier lasts just one season.

Following their 32 League One outings, Brian Barry-Murphy's side have won 21, drawn six and lost five, giving them a four-point lead over second-place Lincoln City.

Like their hosts, the Bluebirds have scored seven goals across their last two outings, following up a 3-1 win over Luton Town with a comprehensive victory against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

This is far from a purple patch phase, though, as Cardiff have been one of the most consistent sides in the division all season, with both their attacking prowess and defensive solidity underpinning a 12-match unbeaten run.

No side has scored more than their 62, and no team has conceded fewer than their 31, with both records a key reason as to why they are running away with the title and likely to be playing in the second tier of English football next season.

Barry-Murphy's side will have 13 league matches left after this weekend encounter down south, it it possible they enter matchweek 34 with a seven-point gap at the top of the table.

The Pilgrims will also be keen to avoid a repeat of the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign, when Cardiff ran out convincing 4-0 winners.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

W D L L W W

Cardiff City League One form:

D W D W W W

Team News

© Imago

Cleverley will be forced to make changes ahead of this one after Herbie Kane was forced off just 12 minutes into their midweek clash.

Brendan Wiredu is the likely candidate to come in for him.

Lorent Tolaj’s minutes have been carefully managed since his return from injury, and the Swiss forward is likely to begin on the bench again, with Aribim Pepple continuing to lead the line and carry on his good run of form.

With a goal and an assist last time out, Curtis will provide support down the right with the Pilgrims likely to stick with their 3-4-2-1 formation.

As for the visitors, they have welcomed first-team players back into the fold in recent weeks, but do also remain without a number of key players.

Yousef Salech continues to recover from a major neck injury sustained last month, while Rubin Colwill has recently returned to the bench after missing the previous four months of action.

It is unlikely Rubin starts on Saturday, but his brother, Joel, has scored two in two and should retain his place in midfield once again.

Defender Perry Ng has also found the back of the net twice in his last two appearances and will remain in a back four that contains former Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell; Dale, Boateng, Wiredu, Harding; Curtis, Pepple, Watts

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Fish, Chambers, Bagan; Robertson, Turnbull; Tanner, J.Colwill, Willock; Kellyman

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-3 Cardiff City

With their struggles at home a big factor as to why they find themselves out of the top six, they now face one of their toughest games of the season, at a time when they desperately need to change their home form around. We expect the Welsh side to continue their good form and make it 13 unbeaten while claiming their 22nd league win of the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.