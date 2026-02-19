Man Utd transfer news: Alexis Mac Allister’s father sends clear message to Red Devils amid Liverpool exit rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Feb 2026 12:25 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 12:26

Alexis Mac Allister’s father and agent has responded to speculation linking the Liverpool midfielder with a surprise transfer to rivals Manchester United.

Recent reports have claimed that the Red Devils are keeping close tabs on the future of Mac Allister and will consider making a shock move for the midfielder this summer.

Man United are prioritising the addition of at least one new central midfielder and are understood to have drawn up a shortlist of potential targets, with Mac Allister among those under consideration along with the likes of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson.

The 27-year-old has found it difficult to produce his best form on a consistent basis for Liverpool this season and has been in and out of Arne Slot’s starting lineup, battling with Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones for a midfield spot.

Despite that, Mac Allister’s father, Carlos, has insisted that the midfielder is focused solely on Liverpool amid speculation and is awaiting developments over a possible new contract at Anfield.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man Utd-linked Mac Allister “waiting” for Liverpool contract offer

"Alexis is only thinking about Liverpool at the moment," Carlos told winwin.com. "We are waiting for an offer to renew his contract. We'll see what the club's plan is.

"We'll wait and see what happens in terms of the renewal. That's all."

Mac Allister has chipped in with 17 goals and 17 assists in 132 games for Liverpool across all competitions since joining in 2023, and he is under contract at Anfield until June 2028.

The 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina raised eyebrows earlier this year when he publicly expressed his frustration at Liverpool’s drop-off from last season and admitted that is was “not ideal” to see ‘many things change’ last summer.

Mac Allister gives damning Liverpool verdict after “not ideal” summer

Speaking to Sky Sports in January, Mac Allister said: “There are not many chances of Liverpool retaining the title. I hate to say it, but it is quite clear.

“It hurts. Many things have changed from last season and it is not ideal, but that is the situation we are in and we have to face it and keep working to get better.

“Many things changed, as I said. New players came in to replace those who left, we changed too many things, but I prefer to keep it to myself."

He added: “Personally, without the team I am nothing and I feel like we all need to get better and think about the guy next to me, become a better team and that will help us and raise our level.”

If a new contract for Mac Allister fails to materialise in the near future, this summer or the summer of 2027 could represent the best opportunity for Liverpool to cash in on the midfielder, who cost an initial £35m when he was signed by the Reds from Brighton.