Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Feb 2026 18:09

Liverpool's quest to finish in the Premier League's top four continues on Sunday, when they travel to play Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

Arne Slot will know not to underestimate his opponents given they trounced his side 3-0 at Anfield in November last year, though the hosts are in turmoil having sacked Sean Dyche and appointed Vitor Pereira as their fourth manager of the season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch this fixture.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool kickoff?

Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will clash at 2:00PM on Sunday, February 22 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool being played?

Forest will host Liverpool at the City Ground, a stadium with a maximum capacity of 31,042.

The visitors fought back from 1-0 down to earn a point last time they travelled to the stadium in January 2025.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK will be able to watch Forest play Liverpool on Sky Sports Main Event.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Nottingham Forest against Liverpool will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the programme set to begin at 10:30PM on BBC One on Sunday.

Who will win Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool?

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 42 points, whereas Forest are 17th with just 27 points, and they are only three points above 18th-placed West Ham United.

The Merseysiders have emerged as winners in four of their past five matches, as well as six of their last seven, and they appear to have finally found form.

Forest will hope to benefit from the fresh ideas of Pereira, but the squad can be forgiven for feeling a sense of dread considering the upheaval in the dugout.

Liverpool must ensure that they maintain pace with rivals Chelsea and Manchester United, and anything other than a win against Forest will be unacceptable.