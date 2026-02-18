Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Nottingham Forest: Jeremie Frimpong, Wataru Endo latest

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Feb 2026 17:13

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, with the club looking to avenge their 3-0 defeat at Anfield earlier in the season.

Arne Slot's side were embarrassed by Sunday's hosts when they clashed in November, but his team come into the weekend's match having won four of their last five games in all competitions.

Vitor Pereira will be in the Forest dugout - the club's fourth permanent manager of the campaign - and the Reds should be looking to take advantage of their troubled opponents.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

© Imago / PPAUK

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 28 (vs. West Ham United)

Jeremie Frimpong has been prone to muscle problems this season, with the full-back most recently forced off against Qarabag FK on January 28.

Though Slot has ruled him out of the weekend's game against Nottingham Forest, the head coach has indicated that he could make a return shortly after.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Wataru Endo was defending his own box against Sunderland last week when his foot appeared to twist underneath his body.

Slot has insisted that the midfielder could return from injury towards the end of the season, though he has also acknowledged that there is a chance he will not play another game in 2025-26.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni was signed to provide backup for the Reds' senior defenders, but he was unfortunate enough to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut.

Liverpool still have high hopes for the youngster, who could strike up a strong partnership with 20-year-old Jeremy Jacquet next term.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

A tackle from Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven in December 2025 caused a complex lower leg injury for Alexander Isak, but the good news is that the striker is stepping up his recovery.

The Swede is not expected to feature this month, but there are plans to slowly introduce him to contact training, and there is a possibility of a March return.

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Conor Bradley is out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a serious knee injury against Arsenal on January 8.

The 22-year-old right-back underwent successful surgery on the issue last month, and the Reds will be hoping that he can return to his best in 2026-27.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no suspensions for their game against Nottingham Forest.