Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils could cash in on midfielder as transfer plans revealed

Manchester United could reportedly look to cash in on skipper Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window as they plan to bring in new midfielders.

The Red Devils have seen a massive improvement in form after Michael Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim on an interim basis, and sit fourth in the Premier League table with 44 points.

Fernandes joined Man Utd in the January 2020 transfer window from Sporting CP and has become one of the club's most influential players in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, scoring 104 goals.

The attacking midfielder reportedly rejected the opportunity to join a club in the Saudi Pro League in favour of continuing his career in Europe, but his long-term future at Old Trafford is far from certain.

The Portugal international is seen as 'indispensable' at the club, and there are suggestions that the Red Devils are desperate to keep him for another season, with his contract set to expire after 2027.

Man Utd could offload Bruno Fernandes?

According to a report from CaughtOffside, internal circumstances at Man Utd could force the club to sell Fernandes, who is a high earner and not getting any younger.

The 20-time Premier League champions have made the decision that Casemiro will leave the club as a free agent, while doubts remain over the long-term future of Manuel Ugarte as well.

The report claims that the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are interested, while clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen to get his signature.

In an ideal world, United would love to keep him, but they also understand that this is the last chance to cash in on him, and they are looking at a fee in the region of £87m.

Man Utd midfield targets for next summer window

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to bring in at least two midfielders next summer, and they have already been linked with a host of top players.

Man Utd have reportedly narrowed their shortlist to five names -- Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, and Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali.

It will be interesting to see if Bayern make an effort to sign Fernandes considering the fact they will lose Leon Goretzka for free at the end of the season.