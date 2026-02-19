Preview: Chelsea vs. Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Feb 2026 21:31

Aiming to secure consecutive victories in the capital, Burnley travel to a Chelsea side 14 places above them in the Premier League table in Saturday’s gameweek 27 contest at Stamford Bridge.

The Clarets came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 last week, but must raise their game against the form team in the division as they seek a first win against the Blues in nine years.

Match preview

Having had a relentless schedule, Chelsea have enjoyed a rare week off under Liam Rosenior, whose Blues had played every three days since he replaced Enzo Maresca at the start of the year.

Benefitting from Joao Pedro’s heroics against Napoli in January, which freed up this week for the West Londoners as they were not involved in the Champions League knockout play-offs, the capital club look to flex their muscles against the strugglers to boost their prospects of finishing in the top five.

However, Rosenior will be wary despite his team getting a breather this week, given the nature of proceedings the last time they hosted a side in the bottom half of the division.

Favourites to defeat Leeds United, the Londoners failed to hold on to a 2-0 lead against Daniel Farke’s team and were prevented from leapfrogging Manchester United into fourth spot.

That draw marked the first time that Chelsea had dropped points in the league since January 7’s 2-1 loss at neighbours Fulham, with the Blues securing four consecutive wins before Leeds halted their streak of triumphs.

Now seeking a response after dropping points, Rosenior’s troops head into Saturday’s match aware of the possibility of going above Man Utd in the table, with the Red Devils not playing Everton until Monday night.

© Imago / Sportimage

Although the Blues are undeniable favourites to inflict Burnley’s 17th defeat, fans at the Bridge will be cautious for two reasons: their team’s mixed home record this term – six wins, four draws and three losses – and recent frustrating draws with the Lancashire visitors.

The Clarets are undefeated in their last two trips to West London, where they have held the five-time Premier League winners to 1-1 and 2-2 draws in November 2021 and March 2024.

Interestingly, seven of the eight points that the current second-bottom side have secured in Premier League contests with the capital club have come in London, and Scott Parker’s men now look to emulate Sunderland and Leeds by becoming the third promoted side this term to have some joy at the home of the Club World Cup winners.

Given the hosts’ tendency to drop points from winning positions – situations that played out in their defeat by Sunderland and recent draw with Leeds – the travelling fans will know their side still have a chance even if they fall behind.

Considering their recent comeback at Selhurst Park, do not expect the away supporters to lose optimism if Parker’s men fall behind in the capital.

While beating the Eagles keeps them nine points from safety, victory over Palace in London was just what the doctor ordered for the strugglers, who now seek consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since October’s successes over Leeds (2-0) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-2).

Chelsea Premier League form:

L

W

W

W

W

D

Chelsea form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

D

W

Burnley Premier League form:

D

D

D

L

L

W

Burnley form (all competitions):

D

D

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

While Chelsea’s injury issues seem to be easing, Rosenior remains without long-term absentee Levi Colwill (knee), while Marc Cucurella (thigh), Filip Jorgensen, Dario Essugo and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh) are missing this weekend’s match.

Although Romeo Lavia is close to returning from a thigh injury, the club’s reluctance to rush the former Southampton midfielder suggests another game without the talented operator in the centre of the park.

Even though Cole Palmer missed the 4-0 FA Cup victory over Hull City as a precaution, Rosenior later confirmed that the playmaker — who has scored four goals in his last two top-flight matches, three of them from the penalty spot — should be back in the team for Saturday.

Having performed exceptionally well against promoted sides – Palmer has scored eight and assisted six against such opponents – the Englishman, who netted one and set up another against the Clarets in October 2023, aims to punish the second-bottom visitors at Stamford Bridge.

Expected to lead the line is in-form Joao Pedro, who has scored four and provided one assist in his last five league appearances after contributing five in his previous 19 matches, as he aims to continue his good form under the new head coach.

Burnley face several injury problems: Connor Roberts (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (heel) and long-term absentee Josh Cullen (knee) are all sidelined.

Fit and ready to go at the Bridge, though, is Jaidon Anthony, whose six goals, 24 chances created and 30 shots surpass all other Clarets travelling to West London for Saturday’s fixture.

Nevertheless, the London hosts will be aware of Zian Flemming’s away-day heroics this season, with all five of his league goals coming on the road.

Since the forward was uninvolved in Burnley’s three goals at Palace – where Hannibal Mejbri and Anthony scored and Lesley Ugochukwu and Marcus Edwards provided assists – Parker will hope for decisive performances from across his squad as they seek consecutive victories in the capital.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Laurent, Worral, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming

We say: Chelsea 3-1 Burnley

Burnley have made a habit of frustrating the Blues at Stamford Bridge with gritty displays and a recent win at Selhurst Park – a first away victory since late October – further boosts their confidence.

However, a rested Chelsea are unlikely to repeat the mistakes from their recent draw with Leeds and should return to winning ways against the Clarets, who have conceded a league-high 51 goals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.