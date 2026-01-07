Fulham 2-1 Chelsea: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Harry Wilson takes advantage of Marc Cucurella's red card

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jan 2026 21:39

Fulham beat Chelsea 2-1 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League, but the game was influenced by Marc Cucurella's early red card.

The first talking point of the game came shortly after the 20-minute mark, when Cucurella receives a straight red card for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity by dragging down Harry Wilson.

Wilson was then involved in another key incident, with the winger marginally offside when he struck the back of the net at the end of the first half.

However, Fulham broke the deadlock when Raul Jimenez headed low into the right corner 10 minutes after the break, though Liam Delap equalised for the Blues following chaos from a corner with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Though it looked like Chelsea would take a point, Wilson struck from just inside the box with his weaker foot afer Robert Sanchez had parried the ball away from an earlier cross, finding the bottom-left corner nine minutes from time.

The result leaves Fulham in eighth place with 31 points, while Chelsea also end the night in seventh with 31 points, above the Cottagers due to goal difference.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Calum McFarlane's final game in charge of the club was not quite as enjoyable as his first against Manchester City, though he can hardly be blamed for his left-back's red card.

The Blues still stand a strong chance of finishing in the top four considering rivals Liverpool and Manchester Unted have been inconsistent, while it is hard to imagine other teams like Brentford sustaining their place in the European spots.

Liam Rosenior will inherit a talented squad, and there is no doubt enough quality at his disposal to secure Champions League football.

Marco Silva's hosts have unexpectedly found themselves in the race for Europe, with the club just three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Fulham might not boast the talent of the likes of Chelsea, but they are coached excellently, and perhaps Silva will be able to make history at Craven Cottage.

FULHAM VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

22nd min: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) red card

Bernd Leno launches the ball over the top of Chelsea's defence, and he plays Harry Wilson through, but Marc Cucurella drags the winger down on the edge of the box.

Cucurella is shown a straight red card!

45+4th min: Harry Wilson (Fulham) offside goal

Harry Wilson latches onto the end of Sander Berge's pass into the box, and finishes from a central area, but VAR rules the goal out for an offside offence.

So close!

55th min: Fulham 1-0 Chelsea (Raul Jimenez)

Sander Berge delivers a cross from the right area of Chelsea's defensive third, finding striker Raul Jimenez in a central position inside the box, and the forward directs his header into the bottom-right corner.

A deserved lead!

Liam Delap goal vs. Fulham (72nd min, Fulham 1-1 Chelsea)

Chelsea deliver a corner from the right and the ball flicks off the head of Antonee Robinson and onto the far post, before bouncing into the path of Liam Delap, who swings his leg at the ball.

The striker scores!

Harry Wilson goal vs. Chelsea (81st min, Fulham 2-1 Chelsea)

Robert Sanchez parries a cross out towards the edge of the box, but Harry Wilson comes onto the ball and hits it low into the left corner with his right foot.

Wilson has won it!

MAN OF THE MATCH - SANDER BERGE

Sander Berge was unfortunate that he did not pick up an assist in the first half when he played through to Wilson, but he managed to provide the important pass for Jimenez after the interval.

The midfielder had the highest passing accuracy (96%) of any player on the pitch, and he also won eight of his 10 duels.

FULHAM VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Fulham 54%-46% Chelsea

Shots: Fulham 16-14 Chelsea

Shots on target: Fulham 5-6 Chelsea

Corners: Fulham 2-11 Chelsea

Fouls: Fulham 11-6 Chelsea

BEST STATS

◉ Robert Sanchez vs. Man Utd

◉ Trevoh Chalobah vs. Brighton

◉ Malo Gusto vs. Nottingham Forest

◉ Moises Caicedo vs. Arsenal

◉ Marc Cucurella vs. Fulham



WHAT NEXT?

Fulham will play Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday, before returning to Premier League action on January 17 against Leeds United.

As for Chelsea, they will take on Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup on Saturday, with the Blues set to play Arsenal in the first leg of their EFL Cup clash on January 14.