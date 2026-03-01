Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'battle' Chelsea for versatile PSG rising star

By Saikat Mandal | 01 Mar 2026 07:32

A host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, are reportedly showing interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain's rising star Senny Mayulu in the summer transfer window.

After progressing through the youth academy at PSG, Mayulu made his senior debut in January 2024 and has made 71 appearances across all competitions.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough 2025-26 campaign, in which he has made 17 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring three goals and registering four assists.

The versatile midfielder, who has also played as a striker and even as a right-back this season, has made five starts in the Champions League, scoring one goal.

Mayulu's contract with the Parisian club runs until 2027, but his future has come under doubt after PSG reportedly rejected an extension to 2030 due to his salary demands.

Arsenal and Chelsea eye move for Senny Mayulu?

© Imago

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring his situation, while Manchester City are also in the race for his signature.

Apart from these clubs, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have made informal approaches, while Tottenham Hotspur reportedly attempted to sign him at the start of the season.

PSG are reluctant to lose a player of his talent for free and would be willing to sell him for around £52m (€60m) if they fail to reach an agreement over a new contract.

A move to the Premier League in the future cannot be ruled out, where he could potentially increase his salary almost threefold.

Mayulu could be a smart signing for Arsenal and Chelsea

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have plenty of attacking options at their disposal, but they are still looking to add more quality to their squads this summer.

The Gunners reportedly view him as a player who could succeed Kai Havertz, while they may also need replacements should they decide to sell the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Chelsea, likewise, possess tremendous depth in their forward areas, but they may need to sign another versatile attacker, with the future of Nicolas Jackson in doubt.