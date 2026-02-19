Dominik Szoboszlai future: Liverpool plans for 25y/o revealed amid Real Madrid transfer links

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Feb 2026 20:40

Liverpool reportedly have no plans to sell midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, despite constant links with a move to Real Madrid.

The Reds lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Madrid last summer, and the Merseyside club are unlikely to lose another top player to the same club within a space of 12 months.

The Hungarian star joined the Reds in 2023, signed by Jurgen Klopp, and has become a great asset for the club in such a short time.

Under Arne Slot, Szoboszlai has emerged as one of the first names on the team sheet and has been simply outstanding this season, already scoring 10 goals across all competitions.

Liverpool transfer stance on Dominik Szoboszlai

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Szoboszlai's impressive form has caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, and it is no surprise that both Madrid clubs are reportedly keeping a close eye on him.

The former RB Leipzig midfielder has emerged as a genuine match-winner, and his ability to take responsibility has been widely praised by fans and the pundits.

There are even suggestions that he could be considered to become the next Liverpool captain after Virgil van Dijk passes the baton, and the Dutchman himself has showered heaps on praise on the midfielder.

According to a report from TeamTalk, Liverpool are ready to offer a lucrative contract that will meet all his demands as they want to secure his long-term future.

Szoboszlai is under contract at Anfield until 2028, but he has recently suggested there has been no progress in talks over an extension.

Real Madrid could turn their attention towards his teammate instead

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

The Spanish giants have the financial power to sign any player they want, but Liverpool will probably be reluctant to sell him at any price next summer.

Szoboszlai, who has played in multiple positions this season, is a key player to the club's future, Liverpool are likely to block any offers that come in his way.

Real Madrid could, however, turn their attention towards signing Szoboszlai's club teammate, Ibrahima Konate, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.