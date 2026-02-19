Preview: Alanyaspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 19 Feb 2026 19:33

Alanyaspor host Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, aiming to build momentum after ending a four-match winless run in the league.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be eager to respond swiftly after seeing their nine-match unbeaten streak in all competitions brought to a dramatic halt against Besiktas.

Match preview

Alanyaspor sit 10th in the table with 26 points from 22 matches, yet the defining feature of their campaign has been an abundance of draws.

With 11 stalemates — more than any other side in the division — the Thunders have often found themselves competitive without quite doing enough to turn parity into progress.

Defensively, they have been relatively solid, with only four teams conceding fewer than the 25 goals they have allowed – however, those missed opportunities have prevented them from mounting a serious push towards the European places.

Encouragingly for Joao Pereira’s men, they returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-1 victory over Konyaspor, and they will now attempt to secure back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season.

Confidence may also stem from their recent record in this fixture, having drawn 1-1 in the reverse meeting and edged a thrilling 5-4 contest the last time Basaksehir visited.

Basaksehir, for their part, suffered a painful 3-2 defeat to Besiktas in their previous outing, conceding deep into stoppage time after equalising in the 88th minute, a result that ended an eight-game unbeaten run in the Super Lig.

Nevertheless, Nuri Sahin’s side have little reason for despondency, as this could only be a glitch in what has been a solid couple of months for the Grey Owls, who currently sit sixth in the standings with 33 points.

Since November 29, the Istanbul side have lost just twice in all competitions, with those defeats coming against league leaders Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup and Besiktas in the league — both sides currently above them in the standings.

The Grey Owls will therefore travel south with confidence, particularly as they have collected more points away from home (19) than at their own ground (14) this season.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

D

L

D

W

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

D

W

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

W

D

W

L

Istanbul Basaksehir form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

L

Team News

Alanyaspor have a limited injury list, with Bulut Buluthan sidelined by a knee problem, while Yusuf Ozdemir remains suspended following a betting violation.

Defender Fidan Aliti will also miss out through suspension after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Florent Hadergjonaj, who converted the decisive penalty last time out and has created six big chances this season, is expected to play a key role once again from wing-back.

Basaksehir have an almost fully fit squad, although forward Bertug Yildirim is a doubt after sustaining an injury against Besiktas.

Yildirim has averaged three shots on target per match and has scored five league goals despite often appearing from the bench.

German striker Davie Selke, who netted his fourth league goal of the campaign last time out, is likely to lead the line.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Duarte, Opoku, Operi; Kemen, Gunes; Fayzullaev, Shomurodov, Harit; Selke

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Akdag, Bruno, Lima; Ruan, Janvier, Makouta, Hardegjonaj; Hwang, Yalcin, Karaca

We say: Alanyaspor 2-2 Istanbul Basaksehir

Alanyaspor are draw specialists, looking reinvigorated after their win over Konyaspor, but against Basaksehir, who remain strong travellers under Nuri Sahin, we expect a competitive contest, with a draw the most likely outcome.

