Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 23 Jan 2026 18:48

Caykur Rizespor will welcome Alanyaspor to the Rize City Stadium on Sunday afternoon as both sides continue their Super Lig campaign.

Both clubs made a losing start to the second phase of the league, with the hosts falling 3-1 to Goztepe, while the Thunders lost 3-2 to title-chasing Fenerbahce.

Match preview

Rizespor return to the Rize City Stadium for the first time since December 17, when they earned a 5-2 victory over Gaziantep, following a 3-0 home victory in the league over Eyupspor.

The hosts will be aiming to make it three home victories in a row when they face Alanyaspor this weekend to help ease their relegation concerns.

Sitting 12th in the division with 18 points, having won four, drawn six and lost eight fixtures at this point this season, the Black Sea Sparrowhawks have been left just three points above the relegation zone.

Fans understand how important their home form is in this relegation battle, as three of their four wins have come at Rize City, and so three points in this game are a must to move them away from Kayserispor in 16th.

Alanyaspor’s seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions came to an end last weekend when they suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Fenerbahce, so they will be desperate to rediscover this form in this game.

Joao Pereira's side currently sit in 10th place with 21 points, having won four, drawn nine and lost five of their 18 league fixtures.

The Thunders have not impressed away from home in the division this campaign, picking up only one win in their nine games on their travels, with that solitary victory coming back in September 2025 against Konyaspor.

Alanyaspor are currently on a seven-game league winless run away from the GAIN Park Stadium this season, so fans will be hopeful they can improve this record to ensure they are not drawn into a relegation battle, as they are only six points above the drop zone.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

L L D W L L

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

W L L W L L

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L D D D W L

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

D D W W D L

Team News

Rizespor will be without Husniddin Aliqulov after the defender was withdrawn from their defeat last weekend, and the Uzbekistan international will now cruelly miss the World Cup with a torn ACL.

The hosts will also hope that Ali Sowe is on form in this game, as he is the hosts' top scorer with three goals, now that Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has returned to Crystal Palace following his loan spell.

Alanyaspor will continue to be without Buluthan Bulut, Nicolas Janvier and Ianis Hagi through injury.

Joao Pereira is likely to keep his squad the same as the one that lost 3-2 to Fenerbahce due to the impressive performance the team put in.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Hojer, Sagnan, Akaydin, Mocsi, Sahin; Laci, Papanikolaou, Olawoyin; Sowe, Augusto

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Lima, Aliti, Akdag; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Maestro, Ruan; Hwang, Karaca; Ogundu

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-1 Alanyaspor

There is very little between the two sides, with both drawing on more occasions that they have won this campaign and they should expect another.

Neither side has been prolific in front of goal, with the hosts scoring 21 in their 18 league fixtures, while Alanyaspor have hit the net on 18 occasions.

Both clubs conceded three goals last weekend, and this may lead to them tightening up in defence so they can ensure a result, so expect a close affair.

