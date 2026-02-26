Man Utd transfer news: Fabrizio Romano explains whether Real Madrid will entertain Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford move

By Ben Sully | 26 Feb 2026 01:14 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 01:18

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid are unlikely to sell Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United this summer.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro will bid farewell to Man United when his contract expires at the end of the season.

With the Brazilian set to end his four-year stay at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are scouring the market for viable midfield targets for the summer transfer window.

The 20-time English champions have previously been linked with Real Madrid's Camavinga, and his name has cropped up again as a potential successor to Casemiro.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Man United discover Real Madrid's Camavinga transfer stance

However, Romano has played down any hopes that Man United may have of signing the France international this summer.

The transfer expert states on his YouTube channel that Real Madrid does not have any plans to change their summer transfer strategy.

Real Madrid's recruitment team are focusing on efforts to strengthen their midfield options rather than sanctioning departures.

As a result, they are likely to keep Camavinga beyond the end of the season unless something dramatic changes regarding their transfer plans.

© Imago / IMAGO / HMB-Media

Who are Man United's viable midfield targets?

Man United are likely to make an effort recruit two new central midfielders ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of possible targets, including Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba.

Anderson's Forest teammate Ibrahim Sangare has also emerged as a candidate to replace Casemiro this summer.

Meanwhile, outside of the Premier League, Man United are said to be admirers of Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye, with the Red Devils weighing up whether to make a 'very tempting' offer for the Senegal international.