Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils could make 'very tempting' summer offer for Casemiro replacement

Manchester United could reportedly submit an enticing offer for Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye this summer.

The Red Devils know they will have to strengthen their engine room this summer after it was announced last month that Casemiro will leave at the end of the season.

Casemiro's four-year stay at Old Trafford will officially end when his contract expires at the end of June.

A recent report claimed that the Red Devils have already identified Villarreal's Gueye as a possible replacement for the Brazilian.

Man Utd considering Gueye transfer offer

According to Foot Mercato, Man United are now weighing up whether to make a 'very tempting' offer for Gueye in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the midfielder is held in high regard by the Man United recruitment team, who see him as the 'ideal' successor to Casemiro.

Gueye is believed to be attracting signicant interest ahead of the summer market, meaning Man United may need to act fast to secure his signature.

From Villarreal's perspective, they will be keen to retain the services of a player they only signed in the summer of 2024.

However, they will struggle to fend off interest if they receive a signicant transfer offer, despite the fact that Gueye is under contract for another two years.

Why are Man United keen on Gueye?

Gueye has improved his game under Villarreal boss Marcelino, who has made the left-footed midfielder one of the most important players in his side.

After starting 26 of his 34 La Liga appearances in his first season with Villarreal, Gueye has gone on to start 15 of his 19 top-flight matches in the 2025-26 campaign, chipping in with three goals and an assist.

Away from his club football, Gueye made himself a national hero when he scored an emphatic winner in Senegal's extra-time victory over Morocco in January's Africa Cup of Nations final.

Man United will be aware of Gueye's success for club and country, as well as the progress he has made in recent years to develop into an all-round midfielder.

As a result, they will view him as someone who can be a ready-made signing who can quickly adapt to life in the Premier League.