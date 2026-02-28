Man United transfer news: Red Devils lining up 'shock' move for 64-goal Premier League attacker

By Matt Law | 28 Feb 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 12:31

Manchester United are reportedly planning a move for West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen during this summer's transfer window.

The England international has scored eight goals and registered four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers during the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, in total, the attacker has 82 goals and 55 assists in 267 appearances for the club since arriving from Hull City in January 2020.

Bowen has a contract at the London Stadium until June 2030, but it is difficult to imagine him staying with the Hammers this summer if the capital outfit are relegated from the Premier League.

West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League table, two points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, ahead of Saturday's trip to Anfield to tackle Liverpool.

Man United 'planning move' for West Ham's Bowen

According to reports in Spain, Man United are leading the race to sign Bowen, with the Red Devils planning a move for him during this summer's transfer window.

Bowen is proven in the Premier League, scoring 64 times and registering 46 assists in 227 appearances in the competition, with seven of those outings coming for Hull.

Man United signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko last summer to boost their attack, and all three are currently in excellent form.

However, Joshua Zirkzee is expected to move on at the end of the season, while Mason Mount continues to struggle with injury problems.

Man United 'set' to sign a new attacker this summer

As a result, there is expected to be space for a new attacker to arrive this summer, and Man United have allegedly identified Bowen as the ideal acquisition.

The Red Devils reportedly believe that the Englishman could be available for around £50m during the summer market, especially if West Ham are relegated from the Premier League.

Man United are prioritising their midfield this summer, with two players expected to arrive in that area of the field, but bringing in Bowen could be smart business for the 20-time English champions, providing that he does not prove to be too expensive.