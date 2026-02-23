Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'identify' £52m-rated midfielder as ideal Kobbie Mainoo partner

By Matt Law | 23 Feb 2026 18:03 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 18:05

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils will overhaul their midfield at the end of the season, with Casemiro's departure on a free transfer already being confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also set to move on.

Man United are planning to move for two midfielders, with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba among their targets.

Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali is also allegedly being monitored alongside Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, who has had a couple of excellent seasons for his German club.

According to reports in Spain, Gueye is also on Man United's shortlist, with the Red Devils huge admirers of the Senegal international.

Man United 'eyeing' summer move for Villarreal's Gueye

The 27-year-old, who is 6ft 2in, started his professional career with Le Havre before moving to Watford, but he did not make a single appearance for the Hornets, making the move to Marseille in July 2020.

Gueye featured on 115 occasions for Marseille before leaving on a free transfer for Villarreal, and the midfielder has impressed during his time with the Yellow Submarine.

The midfielder has scored eight goals and registered one assist in 64 appearances for Marcelino's side in all competitions.

This season, Gueye has a record of three goals and one assist in 28 appearances, including three goals and one assist in 19 outings in Spain's top flight.

Villarreal 'set' £52m valuation amid Premier League interest

Several Premier League clubs are said to be tracking Gueye, with Man United among them, and the Red Devils are said to be seriously considering a move this summer.

Villarreal acquired Gueye on a free transfer but have allegedly now set an asking price of €60m (£52m) due to the level of his performances.

It is unlikely that Man United would go to that amount for the midfielder, and Villarreal will find it difficult to keep him this summer due to the growing interest.

Gueye's 'quiet leadership and consistency' is said to be admired by Man United, who are seemingly looking for a player to feature alongside Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room next season.