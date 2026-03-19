Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Bournemouth: Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Lisandro Martinez updates

Manchester United will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they resume their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on Friday night.
The Red Devils bounced back from defeat to Newcastle United with a superb 3-1 triumph over top-four rivals Aston Villa last time out, meaning Michael Carrick's side are third with a six point-lead over sixth-placed Chelsea outside of the Champions League places.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Bournemouth.
Matthijs de Ligt
Status: Out
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: Unknown
De Ligt has been absent since Man United's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in late November 2025 due to a reported back problem, and the Netherlands international will miss out again here as a return date remains unclear.
Patrick Dorgu
Status: Out
Reason: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Dorgu had started to find form for Man United before picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal in January, and the defender is not expected to return until April.
Lisandro Martinez
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: Unknown
Martinez has failed to feature since the 1-1 draw with West Ham United in February with a calf injury that is more serious than first feared, and the defender is expected to be absent once again here.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no players suspended for this match.