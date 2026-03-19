Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Bournemouth: Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Lisandro Martinez updates

By Ellis Stevens | 19 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 20:00

Manchester United will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they resume their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on Friday night.

The Red Devils bounced back from defeat to Newcastle United with a superb 3-1 triumph over top-four rivals Aston Villa last time out, meaning Michael Carrick's side are third with a six point-lead over sixth-placed Chelsea outside of the Champions League places.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Bournemouth.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has been absent since Man United's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in late November 2025 due to a reported back problem, and the Netherlands international will miss out again here as a return date remains unclear.

© Imago / APL

Status: Out

Reason: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Dorgu had started to find form for Man United before picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal in January, and the defender is not expected to return until April.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Martinez has failed to feature since the 1-1 draw with West Ham United in February with a calf injury that is more serious than first feared, and the defender is expected to be absent once again here.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for this match.