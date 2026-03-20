Bournemouth vs. Man United: Michael Carrick boost as Andoni Iraola star ruled out due to injury ahead key Premier League game

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Mar 2026 01:08

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams will not be available to play against Manchester United on Friday due to injury.

The Red Devils will hope to build on their 3-1 win against Aston Villa last Sunday with another Premier League victory, when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Michael Carrick's side have the opportunity to close the gap to second-placed Manchester City to just four points, with the Citizens in action in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

United come into the clash in relatively strong health given only three players are certain to miss out, though Noussair Mazraoui is a concern due to illness.

Bournemouth will not be able to field a full-strength XI as boss Andoni Iraola has revealed that Tyler Adams is set to be out until atter the March international break.

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Race for Champions League: Why Manchester United have to win

Manchester United are in a strong position from which to qualify for the Champions League considering they are third in the table with 54 points, six more than sixth-placed Chelsea.

With just eight games left to play, Carrick's side will be clear favourites if they manage to maintain such a sizeable lead over the Blues, especially in the buildup to their clash against the Londoners in April.

United also have to play Liverpool at Old Trafford in early May, so while they are currently in an advantageous position, they could still drop points in a several games.

It should be noted that Chelsea and Liverpool face difficult challenges against Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively this weekend, and the pressure on both to win will increase significantly if United take three points on Friday.

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Can Man United beat Bournemouth?

When Bournemouth travelled to Old Trafford in December 2025, they managed to claim a point after drawing 4-4, and they are also unbeaten in their last two games at home against the visitors.

The Red Devils arrive at the stadium in strong form having won three of their last four matches, though the hosts are unbeaten in 10 top-flight games.

Friday's clash could be entertaining given Bournemouth often press aggressively and play directly into their forwards, but if United can deal with the Cherries' longer passes, they stand a strong chance of winning.