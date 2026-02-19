Preview: St Mirren vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 19 Feb 2026 21:05

St Mirren will host Motherwell this Saturday evening in the Scottish Premiership as they aim to move further away from the relegation playoff position.

The Steelmen will look to continue their march towards European qualification for next season, building on their 2-0 win over Aberdeen last time out in the league.

Match preview

St Mirren have lost their last two games in the league, and they will be desperate to secure a win to help them move closer to securing their status in the Scottish Premiership for next season.

The Buddies are currently only three points above Kilmarnock, who occupy the relegation playoff position, following their five wins, eight draws and 13 defeats in their 26 league fixtures this campaign.

St Mirren would have hoped for any other opponent as they look to turn their form around, as they have struggled when facing Motherwell, prevailing in just two of their last 17 league clashes and going winless in their last seven.

Stephen Robinson’s side have been resolute at home recently, as they have kept clean sheets in five of their last six league fixtures, and they will have to do the same again when the Steelmen come to the SMISA Stadium if they are to improve their record against this weekend’s visitors.

© Imago

Motherwell come into this game off the back of their elimination from the Scottish Cup, ending any hopes they had of lifting silverware this season, as they lost 2-0 to Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

However, the Steelmen have been impressive in the league this season, as they currently occupy fourth after their 26 fixtures, in which they have won 12, drawn 11 and lost three.

Fans of the visitors will be confident they can secure a result to continue their march towards European qualification due to their away record at St Mirren, as they have lost just one of their last 11 games at the SMISA Stadium.

Motherwell will look to stretch their recent unbeaten run in the league, as they have not lost in any of their last seven, as they have secured five wins and drawn two.

Jens Berthel Askou’s side have been resolute at the back this season, having kept 11 clean sheets and conceded just three goals in their last 14 league games.

It is the fewest goals conceded over a run of 14 games by any side in the Scottish Premiership since Rangers also let in just three in 14 from October 2020 to January 2021.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

L D D W L L

St Mirren form (all competitions):

D D W W L L

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

W D W W D W

Motherwell form (all competitions):

W W W D W L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

St Mirren are expected to be without Jonah Ayunga and Malik Dijksteel due to injury, along with Keanu Baccus. Even though the midfielder has returned to training, Robinson believes the Motherwell game comes too soon for him to return to action.

However, in more positive news, Mark O'Hara made a return to the matchday squad last weekend as he appeared off the bench, so he could be in contention for a first start since picking up an injury last month.

Mikael Mandron started on the bench last time out when they lost 2-0 to Hibernian, but the club's top goalscorer, with four in the league this season, should start this time out as the club are desperate for a result.

Motherwell are still expected to be without Eseosa Sule, John Koutroumbis and Zach Robinson for this match due to injury issues.

The Steelmen received two red cards during their Scottish Cup defeat to Aberdeen for Oscar Priestman and Liam Gordon, but the visitors will be pleased to know they are available, as Scottish Football Association rules state an offence’s punishment is specific to the competition.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; O'Hara, King, Freckleton; McMenamin, Phillips, Devaney, Gogic, John; Nlundulu, Mandron

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; O’Donnell, McGinn, Welsh, Longelo; Watt, Priestman; Just, Said, Slattery; Maswanhise

We say: St Mirren 0-1 Motherwell

Motherwell (40 goals, 18 conceded) and St Mirren (21 goals, 37 conceded) have seen fewer goals in their Scottish Premiership games this season than any other sides, so expect this to be a tight affair; however, the visitors should have enough quality to edge the fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.