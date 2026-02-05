Preview: Aberdeen vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 05 Feb 2026 15:30

Scottish FA Cup holders Aberdeen will welcome Motherwell to Pittodrie on Saturday night for a fifth-round clash.

The hosts defeated Raith Rovers to progress to this round, while the visitors progressed past Ross County in their fourth-round tie.

Match preview

Aberdeen sensationally defeated Celtic 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in last season's Scottish FA Cup final, lifting the trophy for the eighth time in the club's history and the first time since 1989-90.

The Dons would have been hoping to build on that success in 2025-26, but Aberdeen have experienced a largely underwhelming campaign, including failing to qualify for the Europa League and crashing out in the league phase of the Conference League.

Initially under Jimmy Thelin's management, the Dons also had a difficult start to the league season, failing to win any of their first six Scottish Premiership fixtures before finally embarking on a much-improved run of seven wins and two draws in their next 10 games.

However, a 3-0 loss to Sparta Praha in mid December has sparked a disastrous run, with Aberdeen having managed just two wins in their last 10 games across all competitions, alongside seven losses and one draw - a run that included the dismissal of Thelin from the managerial position.

One of those triumphs was in the Scottish FA Cup, as Aberdeen started their title defence with a narrow 1-0 win over Raith Rovers in the fourth round, and the Dons will be aiming to continue the defence of their crown when they take on fellow Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

While Aberdeen have endured a challenging campaign, particularly in recent weeks, Motherwell are enjoying a stellar season under Jens Berthel Askou, who was appointed during the summer.

After 32 matches at the helm, Askou has recorded an impressive 17 wins, 11 draws and tasted defeat on just four occasions.

With 11 wins, 10 draws and three defeats in the Scottish Premiership, Motherwell are placed fourth in the division with 43 points, sitting four points above fifth-placed Hibernian and five points below third-placed Celtic.

The Steelmen last suffered defeat in late December against Rangers, a narrow 1-0 loss, with Motherwell subsequently winning five and drawing one of their next six matches, including a 1-0 triumph against Ross County in the fourth round of this competition, leaving Askou's men in superb form coming into this game.

Looking to maintain their momentum and progress deeper into the Scottish FA Cup, Motherwell will look to record just their second win at Pittodrie in their last seven visits - a 1-0 triumph in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final in September 2025.

Aberdeen Scottish Cup form:

W

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L L L W W L

Motherwell Scottish Cup form:

W

Motherwell form (all competitions):

W W D W W W

Team News

Aberdeen are without Gavin Molloy, Kristers Tobers, Mats Knoester and Nicholas Suman for this match due to injury issues.

As a result, Jack Milne could return to the starting team and partner Liam Morrison in central defence, with Nicky Devlin and Mitchel Frame continuing in full back positions.

Further forward, Kevin Nisbet may drop to the bench with Marko Lazetic leading the line, while Topi Keskinen and Kenan Bilalovic should continue in wide areas.

Meanwhile, Motherwell will be without the availability of Elliot Watt, Regan Charles-Cook and Zach Robinson due to injury problems.

Tawanda Maswanhise has scored an impressive 13 goals in 21 Scottish Premiership matches this season, including goals in all of his last six games for club and country, and the forward should lead the line in this one.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Morrison, Milne, Frame; Bilalovic, Cameron, Shinnie, Armstrong, Keskinen; Lazetic

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Sparrow, O'Donnell, McGinn, Koutroumbis; Priestman, Fadinger; Said, Just, Slattery; Maswanhise

We say: Aberdeen 1-2 Motherwell

Aberdeen may have a strong record at home in this fixture, but Motherwell are in far stronger form heading into this game, and we are backing the away side to knock out the holders on Saturday.

