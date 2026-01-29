Preview: Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 29 Jan 2026 13:45

Kilmarnock will strive to end a 17-game winless run when they take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are 11th in the standings with 14 points from 23 matches, while the visitors are seventh in the table with 28 points from 23 games.

Match preview

Kilmarnock initially made an encouraging start to the 2025-26 season, winning four and drawing five of their first nine matches across the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Premiership - including four straight draws in their opening four league games.

Stuart Kettlewell, who was appointed in the summer, eventually tasted defeat for the first time as Killie boss on matchday five of the league campaign, losing 2-1 to Celtic after conceding a devastating 96th-minute winner from Kelechi Iheanacho.

That was directly followed by their elimination from the Scottish League Cup, losing on penalties to St Mirren, but they managed to bounce back with two straight wins in their next two league fixtures, beating Dundee United and St Mirren.

However, the 2-0 win over the Saints in early October proved to be their last victory in all competitions, with Killie subsequently enduring an ongoing 17-game winless run, featuring 13 defeats and just four draws.

Kettlewell was dismissed from his managerial role during that run, with Neil McCann appointed as the new boss, but the new manager has suffered two defeats and one draw from his three games at the helm.

As a result, Killie are 11th in the table with just 14 points from 23 games, leaving them five points adrift of safety, and McCann will be desperate for his side to finally end their winless run and start collecting points as they aim to secure their top-flight survival this term.

© Imago / Alex Todd

Kilmarnock will look to draw confidence from the struggles Aberdeen have faced throughout this campaign, although the Dons have now won each of their last two matches.

Those two victories saw Aberdeen end their seven-game winless run across all competitions, a run of results that included the dismissal of Jimmy Thelin from the club.

Peter Leven has since taken charge on an interim basis, and with the club's search for a new permanent manager still ongoing, Leven will be at the helm and looking to make it three straight wins when they take on Killie on Saturday.

Despite Aberdeen's difficulties at times this campaign, the Dons sit seventh in the standings with 28 points from 23 games, after eight wins, four draws and 11 defeats, leaving them just five points adrift of the top six.

Hoping to secure another three points and climb closer towards sixth-placed Falkirk, who have a difficult matchup with Celtic, the Dons will be looking to record their fourth straight victory over Kilmarnock, with 2-1, 1-0 and 1-0 wins in their last three meetings.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

L D L L D L

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

L L D L L D

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

W L L L L D

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

W W L L L L

Team News

© Imago / SportPix Uk

Kimarnock are currently contending with several injury problems, including Djenairo Daniels, Jamie Brandon, Kyle Magennis, Matthew Kennedy and Maksymilian Stryjek.

McCann will also be unable to call upon Tom Lowery's services after the midfielder was sent off last weekend, meaning Liam Polworth and Bradley Lyons could be partnered by Jack Thomson in midfield.

Killie could also make several other changes following a crushing 4-0 loss to Motherwell last weekend, meaning the likes of Rory McKenzie and Bruce Anderson could come into the starting side.

As for Aberdeen, Gavin Molloy, Kristers Tobers, Liam Morrison and Nicholas Suman are all ruled out with injury, while Jack Milne is unable to feature after being sent off in the victory over Livingston last time out.

As a result, Nicky Devlin could partner Mats Knoester in central defence, with Alexander Jensen starting at right-back and Michel Frame continuing at left-back.

Further forward, the remainder of the side that started in the 6-2 triumph against Livingston is likely to remain unchanged.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Roos; Mayo, Brown, Deas, Thompson; Lyons, Thomson, Polworth; McKenzie; Anderson, John-Jules

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Jensen, Devlin, Knoester, Frame; Bilalovic, Cameron, Shinnie, Armstrong, Keskinen; Nisbet

We say: Kilmarnock 0-2 Aberdeen

Kilmarnock are enduring a disastrous run of results, and with Aberdeen having won back-to-back matches, we are backing the visitors to win this one.

