Preview: Falkirk vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 26 Feb 2026 13:51

Falkirk will welcome Kilmarnock to the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday night for a matchday 29 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are sixth in the standings with 39 points from 28 games, while the visitors are 11th with 21 points from 28 fixtures.

Match preview

Falkirk have enjoyed a superb first season back in the top flight since 2009-10, with 11 wins, six draws and 11 defeats leaving the Bairns in sixth place with 39 points.

John McGlynn's side, consequently, hold a healthy nine-point advantage over seventh-placed Dundee United, although the Tangerines could close the gap to six points with a win in their game in hand.

Falkirk's form has taken a worrying turn in recent games, allowing for Dundee Utd to gradually draw closer in the table, with the Bairns losing each of their last two league games, including a 3-2 defeat to the Tangerines.

Eager to bounce back and avoid falling out of the top half with just five games of the pre-split campaign remaining, Falkirk will aim to take all three points from their clash with Kilmarnock.

Despite Falkirk's losing run, the hosts will be favourites in this fixture, with Killie battling against relegation at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership standings.

© Imago / Focus Images

Kilmarnock are 11th in the table with just 21 points from 28 fixtures, after four wins, nine draws and 15 defeats.

As a result, Killie trail 10th-placed St Mirren by two points, while all the teams around them played a game fewer than Kilmarnock, meaning the gap to safety could increase before the end of the term.

There has been a slight upturn in form since Neil McCann's appointment in January, with the new manager recording two wins and two draws in his seven league games at the helm.

Now looking to strengthen their push for survival, with five regular term fixtures before the split takes place, Killie will aim to defeat Falkirk for the first time this season.

Falkirk have won 1-0 and 3-1 in the two meetings between these teams this term, with the 3-1 triumph coming at the Falkirk Stadium.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

W L W W L L

Falkirk form (all competitions):

L W W W L L

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

L W L W L D

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

L W L W L D

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Falkirk will remain without Ben Parkinson and Gary Oliver for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

Despite being defeated by Hearts last time out, a largely encouraging performance against the league leaders may lead to McGlynn naming the same side.

As for Kilmarnock, Tyreece-John Jules, Djenairo Daniels, Matty Kennedy and Kyle Magennis are unavailable due to injury, while Jack Thomson is ruled out through suspension.

Off the back of a 1-1 draw with Dundee United last time out, the visitors could name a largely unchanged team here, although goalscorer Marley Watkins could replace Bradley Lyons.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Donaldson, Lissah, McCann; Spencer, Tait; Wilson, Broggio, Miller; Stewart

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Roos; Schjonning-Larsen, Brown, Deas, Thompson; Watkins, Tshibola, Kiltie, Watson; Curtis, Hugill

We say: Falkirk 2-1 Kilmarnock

Falkirk may be coming into this game off the back of two straight defeats, but the Bairns have dominated their meetings with Kilmarnock this term, and we expect another home win here.

