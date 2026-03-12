Preview: Kilmarnock vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 12 Mar 2026 15:54

Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership table will clash on Saturday when Kilmarnock welcome Hearts to Rugby Park.

The hosts are 11th in the standings with 21 points from 29 games, while the visitors are top of the table with 63 points from 29 fixtures.

Match preview

Kilmarnock initially had an encouraging start to the Scottish Premiership season, winning two, drawing four and losing just one of their opening seven fixtures.

However, Killie have endured a disastrous campaign ever since, subsequently winning only two of their next 22 games, alongside five draws and 15 defeats.

As a result, Kilmarnock sit 11th in the table with 21 points, seven points above 12th-placed Livingston and three points below 10th-placed St Mirren in safety.

Neil McCann has seen a slight upturn in form since taking charge in January, winning two, drawing two and losing five of his nine games at the helm.

The manager will be eager to pick up further points in the final matches of the campaign in an attempt to climb out of the drop zone and secure their top-flight survival.

Killie face a monumental task to take any points on Saturday, though, with Hearts set to travel to Rugby Park.

The Jambos are enjoying an extraordinary Scottish Premiership campaign, sitting top of the standings and battling to disrupt the Old Firm's dominance over Scottish football.

Hearts have won 19, drawn six and lost four of their 29 league games, accumulating 63 points to sit five points ahead of second-placed Celtic.

After worrying suffering two defeats in three games in February, losing to St Mirren and Rangers sandwiched around a win against rivals Hibernian, Hearts have bounced back with two straight wins coming into this one.

Derek McInnes will be hoping his side can build on those victories and maintain their lead, or potentially strengthen their hold on first place, going into the post-split fixtures.

Hearts do have a fantastic recent record in this fixture, winning three and drawing one of their four clashes this season, including two victories at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

W L W L D L

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

W L W L D L

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W L W L W W

Hearts form (all competitions):

W L W L W W

Team News

Kilmarnock will be without Lewis Mayo, Tyreece John-Jules, Kyle Magennis, Djenairo Daniels and Matthew Kennedy due to ongoing injury issues.

After suffering a devastating 5-1 loss to Falkirk last time out, McCann could look to make a mass of changes to the starting lineup against the league leaders.

Meanwhile, Craig Gordon, Stuart Findlay, Ageu, Oisin McEntee, Lawrence Shankland, Cameron Devlin, Stephen Kingsley, Calem Nieuwenhof and Finlay Pollock are all unavailable due to injuries.

Following back-to-back wins, McInnes could name an unchanged starting team on Saturday, including top scorer Claudio Braga leading the line.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Roos; Brandon, Brown, Deas, Thompson; Curtis, Lyons, Watson, Kiltie; Polworth; Hugill

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, McCart, Milne; Leonard, Kyziridis, Magnusson, Spittal; Braga, Kabore

We say: Kilmarnock 0-2 Hearts

Hearts have beaten Kilmarnock three times in four meetings this term, including twice at their home ground, and we are backing the Jambos to secure yet another triumph on Saturday.

