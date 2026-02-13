Preview: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 13 Feb 2026 13:00

Two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership table will meet on Sunday when Kilmarnock host Celtic.

The hosts are 11th in the table with 20 points from 26 games, while the visitors are third with 51 points from 25 fixtures.

Match preview

Kilmarnock initially made an encouraging start to the season, winning four and drawing five if their opening nine games across the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup.

Stuart Kettlewell tasted defeat for the first time in the campaign when Celtic won 2-1 on matchday five of the league term, followed by losing on penalties to St Mirren in the second round of the League Cup.

Although Killie initially bounced back with two consecutive wins, they subsequently embarked on a disastrous 17-game winless run across all competitions, featuring 13 defeats and four draws.

Kettlewell was dismissed during that run, with Neil McCann since taking charge, and after failing to win his first three games, the new boss has seen an upturn in form.

Kilmarnock have now won two of their last three games, beating Aberdeen 3-0 and St Mirren 4-3, lifting Killie to 20 points and just three points behind 10th-placed Dundee.

Eager to built on that form and move closer to safety, Kilmarnock will aim to overcome Celtic for the first time since a 2-1 win at Rugby Park in December 2023.

© Imago / Action Plus

Celtic are the favourites heading into this fixture, however, with the Bhoys enjoying a lengthy unbeaten spell since the return of Martin O'Neill as manager.

O'Neill first took charge on an interim basis in October 2025 following Brendan Rodgers' departure, going on to win seven and lose just one of his eight games at the helm.

Wilfried Nancy was then appointed as the new permanent manager at Parkhead, but after just two wins and six defeats in eight games, the Frenchman was swiftly dismissed.

The club have once again turned to O'Neill to oversee the side until the end of the campaign, and the legendary manager has seen yet another immediate upturn in form.

Since O'Neill's return for his second stint this season, Celtic have won seven and drawn two games, including four wins and one draw in five league fixtures.

Those results have seen Celtic close the gap on leaders Hearts to six points, while they also have a game in hand over the Jambos, meaning they could narrow the lead to just three points with a victory.

Consequently, the Bhoys will be eager to maintain their undefeated record since O'Neill's return by picking up all three points on Sunday and continue to claw away at Hearts' cushion.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

L D L W L W

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

D L L W L W

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

L W W D W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

D D W W W W

Team News

© Imago / SportPix Uk

Kilmarnock will be without Djenairo Daniels, Kyle Magennis and Matthew Kennedy for this match due to injury problems.

Following a stunning 4-3 win against St Mirren last time out, McCann could name a similar starting 11 in this one, including hat-trick hero Tyreece John-Jules leading the line.

Meanwhile, Celtic are without Alistair Johnston, Arne Engels, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota for this encounter due to fitness issues.

Reo Hatate could come into the midfield in Engels' place, playing alongside Callum McGregor and Benjamin Nygren, while the rest of the side that started in the 2-1 win over Livingston last time out could be named.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Roos; Curtis, Brown, Deas, Schjonning-Larsen; Watson, Lyons, Polworth; Kiltie; John-Jules, Anderson

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Araujo, Trusty, Scales, Saracchi; Hatate, McGregor, Nygren; Tounekti, Cvancara, Maeda

We say: Kilmarnock 1-2 Celtic

Kilmarnock may be enjoying an improved run, but Celtic have been superb since O'Neill's return and are expected to pick up all three points.

