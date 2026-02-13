Preview: Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 13 Feb 2026 13:01 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 13:05

With Eredivisie glory increasingly out of reach, Feyenoord will seek to strengthen their hold on second place when Go Ahead Eagles visit De Kuip on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts narrowly edged FC Utrecht to return to winning ways last time out, while the visitors saw their poor run continue with a 3-1 defeat to Heerenveen.

Feyenoord flew out of the blocks with eight wins and one draw from their opening nine matches, establishing themselves as early favourites to claim a first domestic crown since the 2022-23 season.

However, Robin Van Persie's men saw their unbeaten start end against PSV Eindhoven on matchday 10, the first of three defeats in four outings, handing the reigning champions the initiative in the title race.

Another dry patch between mid-December and mid-January, when they went four league games without a win, left De Stadionclub with a mountain to climb in the title race. PSV took full advantage and have now opened up a 17-point gap at the top after beating Feyenoord 3-0 at the start of February.

Feyenoord's league woes have affected their European journey, as they suffered a group-stage exit from the Europa League. With no KNVB Beker glory on the cards either, Champions League qualification represents the last hope of salvaging an underwhelming campaign.

A 1-0 win over Utrecht on Sunday saw Feyenoord climb back to second in the table, but with NEC and Ajax close behind, the Rotterdam side could end the weekend in fourth place if results go against them.

Sunday's hosts will be confident of taking care of business against Go Ahead Eagles, having won nine and lost one of their last 10 meetings, though that solitary defeat came in the most recent encounter, a 2-1 loss in November's reverse fixture.

Go Ahead Eagles saw their wait for a first league victory of 2026 continue as the Deventer-based outfit were comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Heerenveen in Wednesday's encounter at De Adelaarshorst.

Julius Dirksen's 55th-minute opener gave his side the lead against the run of play before Lasse Nordas's double and a Jacob Trenskow strike turned the game on its head to heap more pressure on Melvin Boel.

Boel has endured a disappointing debut season both domestically and in Europe, having crashed out of the Europa League already, while only bottom-club NAC Breda (four) have picked up fewer points than Go Ahead (seven) over the last 10 Eredivisie gameweeks.

It is no surprise that the pride of the IJssel Kowet are currently 14th and with only six points now separating them from relegation danger, they will be looking anxiously over their shoulders if results do not improve soon.

Having won just one of 11 league matches on the road this season, Sunday's visitors have endured a torrid time away from home and face a difficult task to snap a seven-match winless run across all competitions this weekend.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

D

D

L

W

L

W

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

L

W

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

D

D

D

D

D

L

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

L

D

D

L

D

L

Team News

Shaqueel van Persie (knee) and Gernot Trauner (Achilles tendon) are at opposite ends of lengthy spells on the sidelines, with the latter expected to return to action before the end of the season.

Shiloh Zand (knee), Thomas Beelen (leg), Gaoussou Diarra (ankle), Malcolm Jeng (leg), Givairo Read (muscle), and Gils Smal (hip) are also unavailable for Feyenoord. Luciano Valente and Timon Wellenreuther are suspended after both reached five yellow cards against Utrecht.

New signing Raheem Sterling is not expected to make his debut yet, as he works his way back up to full match fitness after a long period without first-team action.

Long-term absentees Robbin Weijenberg, Gerrit Nauber, and Pim Saathof remain sidelined for Go Ahead Eagles, who will also be without Dean Ruben James for a third consecutive match.

Finn Stokkers and Aske Adelgaard were both absent against Heerenveen, but there is optimism that at least one of them will be fit for Saturday's trip.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Benda; Deijl, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Lotomba; Hwang, Targhalline, Borges; Hadj Moussa, Moder, Sauer

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Dirksen, Kramer, Van Zwam, Sampsted; Linthorst, Meulensteen; Baeten, Breum, Slory; Edvardsen

We say: Feyenoord 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles

Given their numerous injury concerns, Feyenoord are almost down to bare bones but still possess enough quality to see off an out-of-sorts Go Ahead Eagles side here.

While it is unlikely that Van Persie's men will run riot in front of their fans as they have done on several occasions this season, we are tipping them to secure maximum points.

