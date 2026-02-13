Liverpool injury news: Arne Slot delivers latest update on Wataru Endo ahead of FA Cup clash against Brighton

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Feb 2026 17:02 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 17:51

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed that Reds midfielder Wataru Endo could be out for a long time.

With the Reds already without Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong through injuries, and Dominik Szoboszlai suspended, Slot started with Endo at right back against Sunderland.

The 33-year-old has barely featured this season, and also under Slot since he joined, but the versatile Japanese midfielder has always impressed whenever he was called upon.

Liverpool won 1-0 to stay within touching distance of top-four rivals, but they suffered a blow in the form of Endo's injury, as he jarred his ankle while defending a corner.

Endo was stretchered off the field, and the early indications are that he will be out for a long spell on the sidelines.

Arne Slot shares latest Wataru Endo injury update

It was Endo's first start in the Premier League this season, and unfortunately, it could be his last appearance for the club in 2025-26 if he suffers a major injury.

"We still need to assess but it's clear and obvious he's out for quite a long times," the Reds manager said, as quoted by The Mirror, ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Don't forget he is a good centre-back and midfielder, too, and it is not as though positions... we're quite vulnerable there as well."

Joe Gomez came off the bench to help Liverpool secure a crucial victory, which puts them in sixth in the Premier League table with 42 points, three behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Good news for the Reds is that Szoboszlai can return to action in the FA Cup clash this weekend from suspension, although Slot could finally use Calvin Ramsay as an option.

Liverpool's growing injury concerns

The Reds are missing a host of key players at the moment, but what should really hurt Slot is that he is dealing with long-term injury issues.

Giovanni Leoni is out for the rest of the season, and the same can be said about Bradley and possibly Alexander Isak, as no timeline has been placed as to when they can return.

Frimpong is missing with a thigh injury, and it is not clear when the full-back can return to full fitness, which leaves Slot with limited options at the moment.