Wednesday's Premier League results & roundup: Manchester City and Aston Villa win to keep pressure on Arsenal in title race

Man City and Villa keep pressure on Arsenal - Wednesday's Premier League roundup
Wednesday's round of Premier League fixtures served up five matches that impacted all areas of the table, from the title race to the relegation battle.

Hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Arsenal, Manchester City welcomed Fulham to the Etihad Stadium, while Aston Villa hosted Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in a demotion six-pointer, and Crystal Palace clashed with Burnley.

In the later kick off, Sunderland went toe-to-toe with struggling Premier League champions Liverpool, who were looking to gain ground in their hunt for Champions League football.

Manchester City 3-0 Fulham: Erling Haaland keeps up the pressure on Arsenal in Premier League title race

Following on from their victory at the weekend, Man City kept up their chase for the title with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Fulham at the Etihad this evening.

Pep Guardiola's side raced into an early lead courtesy of January signing Antoine Semenyo, and never looked like relinquishing their advantage throughout the contest.

When youngster Nico O'Reilly added a second six minutes after the opener, and Erling Haaland netted his side's third from the edge of the box, it felt as though the game was well beyond Fulham.

Marco Silva's Cottagers mounted a second-half charge when these clubs met back in early December, but perhaps unsurprisingly, this clash was unable to live up to that nine-goal thriller, which is likely to go down as the game of the season.

However, this match did serve up a moment of controversy when Kenny Tete appeared to pull Semenyo's hair, only for VAR to review the incident and decide against intervening. 

In any case, City are now just three points behind Arsenal, with the Gunners set to play Brentford tomorrow and travel to the Etihad for a potential title-decider in April.

Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk strengthens Reds' push for Champions League

Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Unai Emery's side leave it late to snatch crucial victory

Villa left it late in a tense match on Wednesday night, but Tyrone Mings's header forced an own goal that was enough to secure an important 1-0 triumph over Brighton at Villa Park.

The Seagulls came into the game in poor form, desperate for points, and they made a lacklustre start to this game that was perhaps best summed up by the fact that Carlos Baleba was substituted with just 22 minutes on the clock.

The young midfielder was on a yellow card and at risk of being sent off, so Fabian Hurzeler made the decision to replace him with veteran James Milner, who came on to equal Gareth Barry's Premier League appearance record.

In the second period, visiting left-back Ferdi Kadioglu came close to opening the scoring when he hit the crossbar with an impressive strike from distance, but Emiliano Martinez was equal to it.

On the whole, this game was a match devoid of consistent quality, and it seemed that if there was to be a winner, it would come from a single moment, and so it was when Mings's header from Leon Bailey's corner deflected in off Jack Hinshelwood.

That victory came on the back of consecutive home defeats for Villa, and though the title may be slightly beyond their reach for the time being, the Lions are six points above fifth-placed Chelsea and just six points off top spot.

As for Brighton, they have now won only one of their last 13 Premier League matches, a dire return that has left them 14th in the division, a mere seven points above West Ham United in the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace 2-3 Burnley: Scott Parker pulls off comeback to boost relegation fight

Relegation-threatened Burnley came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night, boosting their survival hopes.

Eagles fans probably thought they were in for a straightforward evening after watching January signing Jorgen Strand Larsen put the Londoners two goals up with a first-half brace, but the visitors had other plans.

Oliver Glasner's side were certainly the better team for most of the opening 45, but seven mad minutes before the interval saw Burnley bag three times courtesy of Hannibal Mejbri, Jaidon Anthony and an own goal from Jefferson Lerma.

Having taken the lead with a bit of luck, Parker's side were determined not to surrender their chance at a first win since October 2025, and their spirit was embodied by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who made a brilliant save to deny the hosts late on.

After securing a rare three points, Burnley have reduced the gap to safety to nine, and though the deficit remains severe, the Clarets' morale will be lifted heading into the final stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, Palace started the campaign strongly but have fallen away in recent months, and having won just once in the Premier League since a 2-1 victory over Fulham on December 7, they are now disappointingly 13th in the table.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Boos ring out at City Ground as Wolves earn point

