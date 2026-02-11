Wednesday's Premier League results & roundup: Manchester City and Aston Villa win to keep pressure on Arsenal in title race

By Anthony Nolan | 11 Feb 2026 22:52

Wednesday's round of Premier League fixtures served up five matches that impacted all areas of the table, from the title race to the relegation battle.

Hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Arsenal, Manchester City welcomed Fulham to the Etihad Stadium, while Aston Villa hosted Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in a demotion six-pointer, and Crystal Palace clashed with Burnley.

In the later kick off, Sunderland went toe-to-toe with struggling Premier League champions Liverpool, who were looking to gain ground in their hunt for Champions League football.

Manchester City 3-0 Fulham: Erling Haaland keeps up the pressure on Arsenal in Premier League title race

Erling Haaland at his very best ?



Man City score their third goal of the game!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/xWbboy2VLP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 11, 2026

Following on from their victory at the weekend, Man City kept up their chase for the title with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Fulham at the Etihad this evening.

Pep Guardiola's side raced into an early lead courtesy of January signing Antoine Semenyo, and never looked like relinquishing their advantage throughout the contest.

When youngster Nico O'Reilly added a second six minutes after the opener, and Erling Haaland netted his side's third from the edge of the box, it felt as though the game was well beyond Fulham.

Marco Silva's Cottagers mounted a second-half charge when these clubs met back in early December, but perhaps unsurprisingly, this clash was unable to live up to that nine-goal thriller, which is likely to go down as the game of the season.

However, this match did serve up a moment of controversy when Kenny Tete appeared to pull Semenyo's hair, only for VAR to review the incident and decide against intervening.

In any case, City are now just three points behind Arsenal, with the Gunners set to play Brentford tomorrow and travel to the Etihad for a potential title-decider in April.

Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk strengthens Reds' push for Champions League

Liverpool find the breakthrough at the Stadium of Light!



Virgil van Dijk's header deflects off Habib Diarra and goes in ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/hJV9NXDZjI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 11, 2026

Liverpool became the first team to beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League this season, when they downed the Black Cats 1-0 on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's Reds had won just one of their seven top-flight games prior to this clash, and a matchup with a team that were undefeated on their own turf posed a serious challenge to the champions.

However, Liverpool delivered a professional performance and were the better team throughout the contest, with the likes of Florian Wirtz exerting influence on the game, forcing Robin Roefs into a number of saves and hitting the woodwork.

Captain Virgil van Dijk was the one who made the breakthrough for the Merseysiders, heading home from a Mohamed Salah corner, and it is notable that the club's threat from set pieces has risen sharply in recent weeks.

The only negative of the night for the Reds was the fact that Wataru Endo - who started at right-back in the absence of the suspended Dominik Szoboszlai - suffered a major ankle injury and had to be stretchered off.

Joe Gomez came on in his place and helped the visitors see out a 1-0 triumph that has left Liverpool just three points shy of Manchester United in the top four with 12 games to play.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are all but confirmed to be safe in the Premier League following their promotion last term, but they will be disappointed to have lost their impressive unbeaten home record, especially to a side that have struggled for wins of late.

Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Unai Emery's side leave it late to snatch crucial victory

Aston Villa take the lead!



On his 200th appearance for the club Tyrone Mings breaks the deadlock after 86 minutes ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/f1ZPproXnW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 11, 2026

Villa left it late in a tense match on Wednesday night, but Tyrone Mings's header forced an own goal that was enough to secure an important 1-0 triumph over Brighton at Villa Park.

The Seagulls came into the game in poor form, desperate for points, and they made a lacklustre start to this game that was perhaps best summed up by the fact that Carlos Baleba was substituted with just 22 minutes on the clock.

The young midfielder was on a yellow card and at risk of being sent off, so Fabian Hurzeler made the decision to replace him with veteran James Milner, who came on to equal Gareth Barry's Premier League appearance record.

In the second period, visiting left-back Ferdi Kadioglu came close to opening the scoring when he hit the crossbar with an impressive strike from distance, but Emiliano Martinez was equal to it.

On the whole, this game was a match devoid of consistent quality, and it seemed that if there was to be a winner, it would come from a single moment, and so it was when Mings's header from Leon Bailey's corner deflected in off Jack Hinshelwood.

That victory came on the back of consecutive home defeats for Villa, and though the title may be slightly beyond their reach for the time being, the Lions are six points above fifth-placed Chelsea and just six points off top spot.

As for Brighton, they have now won only one of their last 13 Premier League matches, a dire return that has left them 14th in the division, a mere seven points above West Ham United in the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace 2-3 Burnley: Scott Parker pulls off comeback to boost relegation fight

Burnley score their third goal in five minutes and now lead 3-2 at Selhurst Park ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/WaLMTy8Mlt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 11, 2026

Relegation-threatened Burnley came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night, boosting their survival hopes.

Eagles fans probably thought they were in for a straightforward evening after watching January signing Jorgen Strand Larsen put the Londoners two goals up with a first-half brace, but the visitors had other plans.

Oliver Glasner's side were certainly the better team for most of the opening 45, but seven mad minutes before the interval saw Burnley bag three times courtesy of Hannibal Mejbri, Jaidon Anthony and an own goal from Jefferson Lerma.

Having taken the lead with a bit of luck, Parker's side were determined not to surrender their chance at a first win since October 2025, and their spirit was embodied by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who made a brilliant save to deny the hosts late on.

After securing a rare three points, Burnley have reduced the gap to safety to nine, and though the deficit remains severe, the Clarets' morale will be lifted heading into the final stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, Palace started the campaign strongly but have fallen away in recent months, and having won just once in the Premier League since a 2-1 victory over Fulham on December 7, they are now disappointingly 13th in the table.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Boos ring out at City Ground as Wolves earn point

Nottingham Forest were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by relegation favourites Wolves on Wednesday night, and the home crowd were not afraid to make their feelings known.

Sean Dyche's Garibaldis took 35 shots, 10 of which were on target, and despite generating 2.73xG compared to their opponents' 0.39, they were unable to find a breakthrough.

The Tricky Trees were wasteful at times, such as when Morgan Gibbs-White could have scored with a header in the first half, though Jose Sa made a number of saves to maintain the Old Gold's clean sheet.

At full-time, Forest fans made sure to boo, perhaps due to the fact they have been unable to pull away from the relegation zone - 18th-placed West Ham are just three points behind.

As for Rob Edwards's Wolves, this stalemate brought a run of three consecutive defeats to an end, and though they are still expected to be demoted come May, the former Luton Town boss deserves some credit for improving the team.