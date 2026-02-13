Preview: Goztepe SK vs Kayserispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 13 Feb 2026 16:55 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 17:23

Goztepe SK will hope to maintain their unbeaten run as they welcome relegation-threatened Kayserispor to the Gursel Aksel Stadium for a gameweek 22 Turkish Super Lig fixture.

The Goz Goz will be out to make up for their disappointing 0-0 draw against Konyaspor as they look to maintain their place in the top four of the standings, while the visitors continue their battle to beat the drop.

Match preview

In the last few weeks, Goztepe have enjoyed an uptick in results, and it is not surprising that they have emerged as one of the leading contenders for European football next season.

Despite a 0-0 stalemate against Konyaspor last weekend, the Goz Goz maintained their fourth position in the standings, extending their unbeaten run to six games (W4, D2) in the process.

That outcome leaves them with 11 wins, seven draws and three losses with 13 matches remaining, but a few of their fans will only be cautiously optimistic of finishing in the top four, given the events of last term.

The home side were fourth after 20 league matches, but they could not keep up the momentum, ultimately finishing eighth at the end of the 2024–25 campaign.

Currently three points ahead of fifth-placed Besiktas, Stanimir Stoilov’s team cannot afford to drop points as they continue their quest to finish in the top four.

However, recent meetings with Kayserispor do not offer much in the way of encouragement, having managed a solitary win (D2, L2) in their last five encounters.

After 11 consecutive seasons in the Turkish top division, Kayserispor are in grave danger of losing their top-flight status if they are unable to stop the rot.

Signs of a difficult campaign were apparent in the first few months of the season, as the visiting team embarked on a 10-game winless run, which included six draws and four losses, before they recorded their first victory of the campaign, courtesy of a 3-2 triumph over Kasimpasa at the beginning of November.

With a third of the current season left to be decided, the Anatolian Star have managed a miserly two wins, with the other results being nine draws and 10 losses.

Heading into Sunday’s encounter, Radomir Dalovic’s team are currently on a seven-game winless streak (D3, L4), with those losses recorded in their last four league outings.

Defensively, the visitors are at sea, as they have the unwanted record of the worst backline with 43 goals conceded.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

W

D

W

D

Goztepe SK form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

D

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

D

L

L

L

L

Kayserispor form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

Ahead of this contest, Goztepe have no new injury worries, but they have a few players who are not expected to be in consideration for this match.

Defender Ismail Koybasi has only made a 10-minute appearance in his team’s last eight matches across all competitions, and he is currently ruled out with an undisclosed injury.

Similarly, Alexis Antunes and Arda Okan Kurtulan are both expected to sit out this contest, as they are not available due to various unspecified injuries.

For Kayserispor, Youssef Ait Bennasser will miss out on this encounter, as he is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Burak Abdulsamet is still serving a 12-month suspension imposed by the Turkish Football Federation for his role in a betting scandal.

In addition, Yigit Celtik is also ruled out, as he is currently recuperating from a knee injury, which has kept him on the sidelines since December.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Allan Godoi, Heliton, Bokele; Bayrak, Miroshi, Dennis, Cherni; Krastev; Janderson, Juan Santos

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Donmezer; Carole, Denswil, Guler, Brenet; Tokoz; Cardoso, Mendes, Benes, Saglam; Chalov

We say: Goztepe SK 2-0 Kayserispor



After their unimpressive 0-0 draw against Konyaspor, Goztepe will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

With a struggling Kayserispor team in front of them, they are more than capable of earning a win, and we are going all out to back them to claim a 2-0 success.

