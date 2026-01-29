Preview: Goztepe SK vs Fatih Karagumruk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 29 Jan 2026 22:02

Goztepe SK will look to maintain their push for a top-four finish in the Turkish Super Lig when they welcome bottom-placed Fatih Karagumruk to Gursel Aksel Stadyumu on Saturday evening.

There has been no draw in the last three meetings between the sides, with Karagumruk winning twice before Goz Goz claimed the most recent encounter, underlining the clear shift in momentum and status between the two clubs.

Match preview

After making a solid return to the top flight last season, Goztepe have quickly established themselves as a genuine Super Lig force, and the Izmir outfit currently sit fourth, firmly holding the ‘best of the rest’ tag behind the traditional big three.

With 36 points from 19 matches, Goztepe hold a three-point advantage over fifth-placed Besiktas and are only five points adrift of third.

Much of that success has been driven by Stanimir Stoilov, who has built a well-organised and resilient side since guiding the club to promotion in 2024.

That resilience was on show once again last time out, as Goztepe earned an impressive 1-1 draw away at Fenerbahce, extending their unbeaten league run to four matches (3W, 1D).

While they have scored fewer goals than any other side in the top six, Goz Goz’s consistency has been underpinned by an outstanding defensive record, boasting the most clean sheets in the league (11) and have conceded fewer goals than anyone else (11), making them extremely difficult to break down.

Those strengths should give the hosts plenty of confidence of extending their unbeaten run to five matches, particularly as they face a Karagumruk side rooted to the bottom of the table and already beaten 2-0 by Goztepe earlier this season.

Karagumruk may once have been the more established name, but that narrative has firmly flipped, with the visitors arriving as clear underdogs, and little suggest a turnaround is imminent.

Languishing at the foot of the standings and nine points from safety, the Black-Red continue to struggle for identity, especially at the back, with no team in the league conceding more goals than them at this stage (37).

Even holding Galatasaray to a 1-1 scoreline at half-time in their last league outing felt like a minor victory, although they eventually fell to a 3-1 defeat, their third straight loss.

That result extended Karagumruk’s winless run to seven matches in all competitions (3D, 4L), while they are also without a league victory in seven (2D, 5L), and are now closing in on the longest winless streak in the division this season, a 10-match run set by Kayserispor.

New head coach Aleksandar Stanojevic has so far struggled to arrest the slide, collecting just one point from his first three matches in charge (1D, 2L).

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Goztepe SK form (all competitions):

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

Fatih Karagumruk form (all competitions):

Team News

Both sides come into the match with fully fit squads, with Goztepe further strengthened by the return of defenders Heliton and Malcom Bokele, who both served one-match suspensions last time out.

The hosts have also been active in the transfer market, with Brazilian forward Guilherme Luiz joining from Ceara and making his first start against Fenerbahce.

Fellow Brazilian attacker Jeh has arrived from Ponte Preta, while midfielder Alexis Antunes has signed from Servette. Young goalkeeper Samil Ozturk has also joined from Kayserispor.

Karagumruk have added Ivorian duo Ahmed Traore and Abdul Kader Moussa Kone on permanent deals, while Shavy Babicka, Bartug Elmaz and Davide Biraschi have all arrived on loan.

However, the bottom club have suffered a major setback with the departure of top scorer David Datro Fofana, who has been recalled by Chelsea, leaving a significant void in attack.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Altikardes, Heliton, Bokele; Kurtulan, Dennis, Miroshi, Cherni; Olaitan; Janderson, Juan

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Esgaio, Kadioglu, Balkovec, Kurukalip; Kalayci, Ozcan; Serginho, Larsson, Sivri; Cukur

We say: Goztepe SK 2-0 Fatih Karagumruk

Karagumruk’s struggles at both ends of the pitch, coupled with the loss of their leading scorer, leave them facing a tough evening in Izmir.

While the visitors may look to keep things tight early on, Goz Goz’s organisation and patience should eventually tell, and a controlled home performance with another clean sheet would be no surprise.



