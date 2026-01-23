Preview: Fenerbahce vs Goztepe SK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 23 Jan 2026 10:28 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 10:28

Fenerbahce square off against Goztepe SK on Sunday looking to keep the pressure on leaders Galatasaray in the Super Lig table.

However, at a time when the home side sit just one point behind their fierce rivals, the visitors to the Sukru Saracoglou Stadium are fourth and just seven points adrift of their hosts.

Match preview

Fenerbahce went into Thursday's Europa League fixture with Aston Villa having put together a four-match winning streak in all competitions during 2026.

However, that run was brought to a halt as the Premier League giants prevailed 1-0 in Turkey, leaving their hosts having to settle for a playoff spot in the Europa League.

That will add two more games to an already-congested schedule, but Domenico Tedesco will still back his side to go deep in the competition.

His side remain unbeaten in Super Lig (W12 D6), a run that was extended with a 3-2 victory over Alanyaspor last weekend in a game where they were twice behind to the mid-table side.

Anderson Talisca took his total to 11 goals from 18 league fixtures. However, while he has netted eight times in six outings, the Brazilian failed to score in the high-profile encounters with Galatasaray and Villa.

While Fenerbahce possess the best attacking record in the division with 42 goals, Goztepe have defied the odds to hold the best defensive return, conceding just 10 times.

For a team that finished eighth in 2024-25, it is an incredible feat from Stanimir Stoilov's team as they remain just three points adrift of third-placed Trabzonspor.

Since the potentially-pivotal 2-1 defeat to that opponent on December 7, Goztepe have recorded wins over Gazientep FK, Samsunspor and Rizespor respectively.

Goztepe have also accumulated 17 points from nine away fixtures this campaign, conceding fewer goals (six) than Fenerbahce have shipped at home (seven).

When these two teams squared off on the second weekend of the season, a goalless draw was played out at the Gursel Aksel Stadium.

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

W D D W W W

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

L W W W W L

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

D W L W W W

Goztepe SK form (all competitions):

W L L W W W

Team News

With Jhon Duran failing to score against former club Villa, Talisca will expect to return down the centre of the Fenerbahce attack.

Matteo Guendouzi, who was ineligible for the Europa League game, should also take the place of either Ismail Yuksek or Fred in midfield.

Fellow new signing Anthony Musaba may also line up on the right flank ahead of Dorgeles Nene.

As for Goztepe, Efkan Bekiroglu could return in midfield after his goal as a substitute versus Rizespor.

However, the biggest issue is centre-back duo Heliton and Malcom Bokele both serving one-match bans.

Allan Godoi and Novatus Miroshi - who played in midfield last time out - may deputise in their places.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Muldur, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Semedo; Guendouzi, Fred; Musaba, Asensio, Akturkoglu; Talisca

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Altikardes, Godoi, Miroshi; Kurtulan, Dennis, Bekiroglu, Cherni; Olaitan; Janderson, Juan

We say: Fenerbahce 3-1 Goztepe SK

With Fenerbahce having a short recovery time from Thursday's defeat to Villa, Goztepe will back themselves to extend their unbeaten run to four games. However, Fenerbahce still possess the extra firepower, and that should ultimately see them outscore their opponents in this contest.

