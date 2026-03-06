Leeds outline "mitigating circumstances" that led to “disappointing and unexpected” Ramadan booing in Man City game

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Mar 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 17:40

Leeds United have condemned the “disappointing and unexpected" booing from supporters at Elland Road during a scheduled pause that allowed players to break their Ramadan fast in last weekend's Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

Loud boos echoed around the stadium while Man City’s Muslim players Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri broke their fast, taking on fluids and energy supplements, during a 78-second stoppage in play during the first half.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims that involves not eating or drinking during daylight hours before breaking their fast at sunset.

Its dates are determined by the lunar cycle, and this year, Ramadan began on February 17 and will conclude on March 19.

During the match against Man City, messages appeared on the big screens at Elland Road explaining that “play has been paused briefly to allow players to break their fast”.

Citizens manager Pep Guardiola called for “respect” post-match, while British anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out condemned the boos and labelled the reaction as “massively disappointing”.

Leeds "asking for respect" from fans ahead of fasting pause vs. Norwich

Leeds United call for respect to be shown on Sunday as players break their fast, including striker Joel Piroe — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 6, 2026

Leeds have since released a 507-word statement in which they urge fans to respect another break that will be held during Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at home against Norwich City, with striker and Muslim Joel Piroe in contention to participate for Daniel Farke’s side.

A statement read: “Leeds United Football Club are asking for respect to be shown during this Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Norwich City, when play will be paused to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast, including our own striker, Joel Piroe.

"At an appropriate time following sunset in Leeds at 5:56pm, which will be around the 75th minute of our clash with the Canaries, the referee will call a halt to proceedings for a brief period allowing players from both sides to take on fluids and energy supplements in line with agreed protocol.

"A pause also took place during our Premier League fixture with Manchester City last weekend, which led to booing from some supporters which was disappointing and unexpected."

Leeds further explain why they believe that some supporters may have reacted in the way they did, pointing out “several mitigating circumstances” to the boos heard at Elland Road.

“Having taken time to reflect, there were also several mitigating circumstances which led to this:

- This was the first time a game at Elland Road has ever been paused to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast and in hindsight we should have been more proactive with our communications in advance of the Manchester City fixture to explain to supporters that this was going to happen, there was a clear lack of awareness by some attending the fixture

- Whilst we displayed a message on our big screen at Elland Road to explain why the game had been paused, this was not visible for approximately 25% of the stadium, including the South Stand

- In our preceding fixture with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in November 2025 the game was controversially stopped in the second half for a ‘tactical timeout’ during an injury break and with the squads congregating on the touchline supporters may have thought this was happening again (a similar incident to this also happened last Tuesday against Sunderland AFC leading to booing)

- At the time of the stoppage, given the intensity at the start of the match, a number of players were confused why the game had been paused, which can be seen clearly on broadcast footage and may have also led to confusion for supporters.”

© Iconsport / PA Images

"There is an opportunity to show the very best of Leeds United"

Leeds conclude the statement by saying: “To be clear, Leeds United Football Club explicitly condemn any supporters in the home or away sections who actively boo players observing Ramadan and use the protocol in place to break their fast,” the statement continues.

“We would like to thank everyone who has taken time in recent days to get in touch with us and provide feedback, including our Supporter Advisory Board, in order for us to understand exactly why this situation arose against Manchester City and the lessons which can be learnt moving forwards.

“Football still has a long way to go in eradicating stains on the game, including racism, homophobia, tragedy chanting and the sickening Jimmy Saville taunts our own supporters are subjected to at every match from opposition fans. As a club, we will continue to work to ensure that in time, these issues cease to exist.”

“On Sunday against Norwich City, there is an opportunity to show the very best of Leeds United, and that everyone is welcome at Elland Road. All Leeds aren’t we.”

Leeds boss Farke will not be in the dugout for Sunday’s clash against his former club Norwich, as he has been handed a one-match touchline ban and an £8,000 fine for confronting the match officials at the end of Leeds’s 1-0 loss to Man City.