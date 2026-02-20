Preview: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 20 Feb 2026 01:43

The Bundesliga bosses have provided fans with a real treat this Saturday night as RB Leipzig prepare to welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena for a heavyweight encounter.

Die Roten Bullen have seen a huge dip in recent results, while the visitors are looking to continue their epic 15-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga.

Match preview

RB Leipzig teased a potential title challenge when they kicked off the season with seven wins from their opening nine Bundesliga matches - a run of form which has long since disappeared.

Ole Werner’s men have abandoned their Meisterschale dreams and replaced them with top-four ambitions, though even that has become a struggle following a run of three wins from nine in the league.

There was more frustration last weekend, with Leipzig forced to come back from behind on two occasions just to seal a 2-2 draw against a struggling Wolfsburg side.

The result marked a continuation of a dreadful home run, which has seen Werner’s side earn four points from their last five matches at the Red Bull Arena.

One big positive for Leipzig is their impressive recent record against Borussia Dortmund - a record which consists of four wins from six meetings.

Four wins in a row, 11 goals scored, and two clean sheets under their belt - February has certainly lived up to expectations for Borussia Dortmund.

Niko Kovac and his men enter the weekend after kicking off their Champions League knockout phase with a 2-0 win over Atalanta at Signal Iduna Park.

When it comes to domestic matters, Dortmund are in the midst of a six-match winning run, leaving them just two shy of the club record.

Their incredible run includes last weekend’s 4-0 demolition of Mainz 05, which keeps them within six points of the current league leaders, Bayern Munich.

Should the Bavarians slip up against Eintracht Frankfurt, Dortmund could close the gap to just three points with a win over RB Leipzig. However, in order to do that, Die Borussen would have to overcome their five-match losing run at the Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

L W D L W D

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

W D L W L D

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

W W W W W W

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Team News

RB Leipzig head into Saturday’s huge game without first-choice goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, who is struggling with a knee injury.

Young defender Kosta Nedeljkovic remains out of action with a back problem, while Assan Ouedraogo and Suleiman Sani are also on the sidelines.

Forward Yan Diomande is the man to watch for the hosts after putting together a string of impressive performances in recent outings.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, have wasted no time in strengthening for next season, announcing on Thursday the capture of teenage talent Kaua Prates from Brazilian side Cruzeiro.

When it comes to more immediate matters, head coach Kovac confirmed that his team will be missing Nico Schlotterbeck over the weekend.

The 26-year-old has recently recovered from injury and is back in training, though the club are taking the sensible approach and keeping him on the sidelines for now.

There are other concerns for the visitors, with Emre Can (adductor), Filippo Mane (muscle), and Niklas Sule remaining on the absentee list.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Gruda, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Reggiani, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Brandt, Beier; Guirassy

We say: RB Leipzig 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig might not be enjoying their best form, but their impressive home record against Borussia Dortmund cannot be ignored.

Speaking of the visitors, they are missing a number of key names in defence, and we expect that to hurt their chances.

