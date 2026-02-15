Sunday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including RB Leipzig vs. Wolfsburg, Augsburg vs. Heidenheim

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Feb 2026 00:20 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 00:20

Sunday's Bundesliga action will see both ends of the table impacted, with much at stake in the race for survival and Champions League qualification.

The first game of the afternoon will see Augsburg host Heidenheim, before RB Leipzig welcome Wolfsburg to Red Bull Arena in the weekend's final top-flight match.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Sunday's Bundesliga fixtures.

Augsburg can take a huge step towards Bundesliga survival when they welcome bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim to the WWK Arena this Sunday afternoon.

Manuel Baum’s side saw their four-match unbeaten run come to an end last weekend, while the visitors' demise continued with yet another painful defeat.

We say: Augsburg 2-0 Heidenheim

Augsburg have been in excellent home form over recent weeks, going six games unbeaten at the WWK Arena.

While you can always expect plenty of effort from Heidenheim, we are backing the home team to show more quality and secure three huge points.

Victory for RB Leipzig against visitors Wolfsburg on Sunday at Red Bull Arena could see them end matchweek 22 in the Bundesliga's top three.

Die Roten Bullen are fourth with 39 points and are only three points from third-placed Hoffenheim, whereas the Wolves are in 15th place with just 19 points having been beaten 2-1 by Borussia Dortmund on February 7.

We say: RB Leipzig 2-1 Wolfsburg

Though Leipzig should be seen as overwhelming favourites given their superior league position, their performances have faltered recently.

Wolfsburg have not been particularly impressive, but while they could experience defeat, they may prove challenging opponents for their struggling hosts.

