Preview: RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Victory for RB Leipzig against visitors Wolfsburg on Sunday at Red Bull Arena could see them end matchweek 22 in the Bundesliga's top three.

Die Roten Bullen are fourth with 39 points and are only three points from third-placed Hoffenheim, whereas the Wolves are in 15th place with just 19 points having been beaten 2-1 by Borussia Dortmund on February 7.

Match preview

Leipzig emerged as 2-1 winners when they faced FC Koln on February 8, but they were beaten 2-0 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

The hosts have lost two, drawn one and won one of their four most recent games, conceding six goals while only scoring four times.

To Ole Werner's credit, only Bayern (63.7) have produced more expected goals than his team in the league this season (39.5), though they have conceded at least two goals in four of their last eight Bundesliga matches.

The race for Champions League football is set to be intense in the final weeks of the season, especially as Leipzig are level on points with fifth-placed Stuttgart, while Bayer Leverkusen are sixth with 36 points but have a game in hand.

Die Roten Bullen have suffered defeats in three of their past four clashes at home - with all four fixtures taking place in the Bundesliga - whereas they had won their prior seven at Red Bull Arena.

The Wolves can be pleased with their performance against Dortmund, as while they lost 2-1, they only conceded the winner in the 87th minute and managed to keep their second-placed opponents at bay for large periods.

Though Wolfsburg are only above the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot due to goal difference, they are only three points from 11th-placed Hamburger SV, and the makeup of the table could be drastically altered after this weekend's fixtures.

Daniel Bauer will hope to end a three-game losing streak against Leipzig, with his team having been beaten 1-0 by their hosts in September 2025.

Wolfsburg head into Sunday's game on the back of three consecutive defeats while also failing to win any of their last four, scoring three times and conceding on seven occasions.

The visitors have lost their past three away trips, and they in fact triumphed in just two of their previous five on the road.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

W

L

W

D

L

W

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

W

L

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

L

W

D

L

L

L

Team News

Leipzig winger duo Yan Diomande and Antonio Nusa will hope to take advantage of Wolfsburg's defence, but they will have to support number nine Romulo.

Forzan Assan Ouedraogo will play no part on Sunday due to a knee problem, though he may not have started ahead of midfielders Brajan Gruda, Nicolas Seiwald and Christoph Baumgartner anyway.

Left-back David Raum is sidlelined because of injury, and his void on the left could be filled by Max Finkgrafe.

Wolfsburg will need to rely on the passing range of centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis if they are to get past Leipzig's press, though they will be without defender Kilian Fischer.

Considering forward Kevin Paredes is ill, perhaps Adam Daghim and Mohamed El Amine Amoura will flank striker Dzenan Pejcinovic.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Finkgrafe; Gruda, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kumbedi, Vavro, Koulierakis, Belocian; Eriksen, Arnold; Daghim, Majer, Amoura; Pejcinovic

We say: RB Leipzig 2-1 Wolfsburg

Though Leipzig should be seen as overwhelming favourites given their superior league position, their performances have faltered recently.

Wolfsburg have not been particularly impressive, but while they could experience defeat, they may prove challenging opponents for their struggling hosts.

