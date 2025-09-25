Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

RB Leipzig will hope to extend their strong start to the Bundesliga season on Saturday when they travel to play Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena.

The Wolves suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund on September 21 and are 12th with five points, whereas Leipzig are third with nine points from their first four matches of the league season.

Match preview

Wolfsburg failed to register a single attempt on target against Dortmund, though centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis somehow struck the post with a header instead of the back of the net just before the hour mark despite being unmarked from just yards out.

The Wolves are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this term, and they have kept just one clean sheet in 17 Bundesliga matches, though they have only conceded more than once in one of their five games this season.

Head coach Paul Simonis's side have scored seven times in the league, though six of their goals came against last-placed Heidenheim and newly-promoted FC Koln.

The club have failed to win any of their three most recent outings - drawing twice - and they drew three and lost six of their final 10 games of 2024-25.

Wolfsburg's record at Volkswagen Arena is poor given they are winless in 10 at the stadium, suffering losses in three matches, and they have been held to stalemates in both home fixtures this campaign.

Leipzig were deadly from set pieces during their 3-1 triumph against FC Koln on September 20, scoring from a corner and a free kick, and many of their best chances came from dead-ball situations.

Die Roten Bullen are averaging 4.3 shots on target per 90, the joint 12th best figure in the Bundesliga, though only second-placed Borussia Dortmund (7.9) and leaders Bayern Munich (11.5) have produced more xG (7.8).

The hosts faced Wolfsburg three times last season, and while they lost their first encounter 5-1 in November 2024, they emerged as 1-0 and 3-2 winners in their subsequent two clashes.

Boss Ole Werner has guided his team to two clean sheets in their past three, and they have only conceded once in the three games since their 6-0 defeat against Bayern Munich on August 22.

Werner will hope that his side can extend their three-game winning streak and claim their fourth victory in five on Saturday.

Leipzig have won two of their three away fixtures this season, but they were beaten in six of their last 12 games of 2024-25, with the club only winning once.

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:





W



D



D



L





Wolfsburg form (all competitions):





W



W



D



D



L





RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:





L



W



W



W





RB Leipzig form (all competitions):





W



L



W



W



W





Team News

Wolfsburg centre-back Denis Vavro will miss out on his side's game due to a groin injury, and his absence may lead to starts for Jenson Seelt and Koulierakis.

Maximilian Arnold is set to continue in a double pivot next to Vinicius Souza, while striker Mohamed El Amine Amoura will lead the line.

As for Leipzig, Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba have been stalwarts in defence for years, and they will be expected to protect shot-stopper Peter Gulacsi.

Considering midfielder Amadou Haidara is dealing with a hamstring injury, Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, Nicolas Seiwald and Christoph Baumgartner could play, though Ouedraogo has only recently returned to training and his minutes will have to be managed appropriately.

Romulo scored last time out, and the centre-forward is likely to be provided support from wingers Antonio Nusa and Johan Bakayoko.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Fischer, Jens, Koulierakis, Maehle; Arnold, Vinicius; Olsen, Majer, Wimmer; Amoura

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Ouedraogo, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Bakayoko, Romulo, Nusa

We say: Wolfsburg 1-3 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be seen as clear favourites given they are in strong form, especially as their opponents are have found wins difficult to come by.

Volkswagen Arena has not proven to be a fortress for Wolfsburg, and it is easy to see how the visitors could conquer their hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email