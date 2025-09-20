Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two undefeated teams close out the latest round of Bundesliga fixtures on Sunday night as Borussia Dortmund welcome Wolfsburg to Signal Iduna Park.

The Black and Yellow head into the match on the back of a wild eight-goal Champions League draw with Juventus, while the Wolves endured their own thrilling tie with FC Koln in the league last weekend.

Match preview

Borussia Dortmund were seemingly heading for a famous European win when they led Juventus 4-2 away at the Allianz Stadium heading into stoppage time. Unfortunately for the German giants, they conceded two goals in the six extra minutes, leaving them with a draw.

Manager Niko Kovac will now be hoping to see a reaction from his players as they prepare to return to league duties against a tricky Wolfsburg side.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga head-to-head encounters with the Wolves, and they will certainly fancy their chances after making a strong start to their league campaign.

Following a 3-3 draw with St Pauli on the opening weekend of the campaign, Kovac and his men were able to bounce back with a 3-0 thumping of Union Berlin and a 2-0 win over Heidenheim.

This Sunday, Dortmund will be eyeing their seventh straight competitive win at home and eighth straight victory over Wolfsburg at Signal Iduna Park.

While Wolfsburg have endured a number of heavy defeats away in Dortmund over the years, Paul Simonis and his men will be feeling optimistic ahead of Sunday’s trip.

A lot of that optimism stems from their impressive start to the season, which has seen the Wolves claim five points from their opening three Bundesliga matches.

After kicking off their campaign with a 3-1 thumping of Heidenheim, Wolfsburg picked up two more points after drawing 1-1 with Mainz and 3-3 with FC Koln last weekend.

With that in mind, Wolfsburg will not only be looking to score their first goal away at Dortmund for the first time in three years, but they will also eye their first league win at the ground since 2012.

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

D W W

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

W D W W D

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

W D D

Wolfsburg form (all competitions):

W W D D

Team News

Borussia Dortmund are still dealing with a number of injuries in these early weeks of the new season.

Emre Can (groin), Julien Duranville (shoulder), Fabio Silva (groin) and Niklas Sule (calf) will all be on the sidelines.

Nico Schlotterbeck, on the other hand, could make his long-awaited comeback from injury. The defender suffered a meniscus injury in training at the end of April, but the 25-year-old is now back in training and ready to make an appearance.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, head into the weekend without Jesper Lindstrom (muscular injury), Kevin Paredes (foot), Rogerio (muscular) and Denis Vavro (groin).

Captain Maximilian Arnold scored and assisted against FC Koln last weekend, and the 31-year-old will need another top performance if he is to inspire his side to a special result on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini; Couto, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Svensson; Adeyemi, Guirassy, Beier

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup: Grabara; Fischer, Jenz, Koulierakis, Maehle; Arnold, Vinícius; Skov Olsen, Majer, Wimmer; Amoura

We say: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Wolfsburg

Matches between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg at Signal Iduna Park are rarely competitive, with the hosts romping to a series of heavy victories over the years.

However, this is a different Wolfsburg side – one which we think can push Dortmund to the very limit. We are still backing the hosts to win, but it should be a close encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



