Uncertainties, stalled renewals and crossed enquiries create a scenario promising to shake up the upcoming transfer windows

The elite centre-back market never meets the demands of major European clubs, but is experiencing a particularly sensitive moment. As the season approaches its end, a group of top-tier defenders enter the final year of their contracts, opening up a rare scenario: players in their prime, with international pedigrees, about to gain freedom to choose their next destination.

The list is long and weighty. Names such as Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi, as well as Andreas Christensen, are attracting the attention of teams seeking to reinforce the heart of defence - most often the most contested area of the market.

Domino effect could transform market

At Barcelona, Christensen has already admitted he has not yet defined his future. At 29, without absolute starter status, but with solid spells at Chelsea, Borussia Monchengladbach and the Catalan side itself, the Dane emerges as a safe and experienced option for any European giant needing immediate contribution. And he is not the only one stirring things behind the scenes. Next summer promises intense competition for defenders capable of raising a squad's level.

Still at Barca, Inigo Martinez's absence also left scars. His departure to Saudi football at the end of the last window removed the only left-footed centre-back from the squad - a rare and valuable piece in a system that depends on balance in playing out from the back. That is why Nico Schlotterbeck's name from Borussia Dortmund has gained momentum behind the scenes. The 25-year-old German appeals and fits the profile being sought, but has a contract until 2027, which would require direct negotiation between clubs.

End of contracts could reshape the transfer window

The German press, however, warns of a possible domino effect that could transform the market in just a few weeks.

At Bayern Munich, Upamecano reaches the end of his contract (June 2026) and therefore already features on Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona's radar. The Bavarian club, in turn, are monitoring the situation of Konate, who has had a renewal proposal for months and has still not given an answer to Liverpool.

Should the silence continue, the English side could opt to sell him as early as the winter window, avoiding losing the player without financial compensation. Konate himself acknowledged he expects a decision "soon", whilst his agents continue talking with the Reds' management.

This chain of possibilities also reaches the Premier League. Liverpool, aware of the risk of losing Konate, are targeting Marc Guehi, one of the most valued English defenders of the current generation.

At 25, with his contract about to expire at Crystal Palace, he attracts interest through the combination of maturity, room for development and leadership. Not coincidentally, he also appears as an alternative for Bayern should Upamecano leave the club - besides having already been observed by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

What is forming, therefore, is a chessboard where any move could redefine the entire market. All it takes is for one of these centre-backs to make their decision for the others to start falling like dominoes.

This article was originally published on Trivela.