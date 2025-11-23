Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Villarreal to Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday for a crucial UEFA Champions League matchday five clash.

With qualification still in the balance, both sides will be eager to claim maximum points, albeit coming into this fixture with contrasting momentum in Europe.

Match preview

Borussia Dortmund continue their Champions League campaign currently sitting 14th in the league-phase table, and they will be aiming to climb higher or at least consolidate their position.

The Bundesliga side have picked up seven points from their opening four matches, recording two wins, one draw and one defeat.

Despite that return, their defensive numbers remain a concern, having scored 13 goals while conceding 11 so far in the competition.

Dortmund’s last European outing ended in a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Manchester City, with Waldemar Anton scoring their only consolation.

However, one positive for Niko Kovac’s men is that they have found the back of the net in every match across all competitions this season.

Domestically, the 2023-24 Champions League finalists currently sit third in the Bundesliga table but are struggling to keep pace with Bayern Munich at the top.

Their most recent domestic fixture saw them held to a dramatic 3-3 draw by VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Kovac will now be looking for a response from his side as they return home for this European fixture, especially against a Villarreal side they will be confident of troubling, despite their Spanish opponents’ recent form.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing Champions League campaign so far, failing to win any of their opening four games and collecting just one point.

They are currently rooted near the bottom of the table after three defeats and a draw.

Their European journey began with a narrow 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, caused by an own goal from Luiz Junior, before a 2-2 draw against Juventus.

This was followed by defeats to Manchester City (2-0) and Pafos (1-0), leaving them with only two goals scored and six conceded in the competition.

Despite their struggles in Europe, Villarreal have been impressive domestically. Marcelino’s side currently sit third in La Liga behind Real Madrid and Barcelona and have been in fine form, winning five of their last six matches across all competitions.

They head into this clash following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mallorca on Saturday, with Gerard Moreno and Tani Oluwaseyi getting on the scoresheet.

Marcelino will be hoping that domestic confidence finally translates to the European stage.

Borussia Dortmund Champions League form:

DWWL

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

WWWLDD

Villarreal Champions League form:

LDLL

Villarreal form (all competitions):

WWWLWW

Team News

For the hosts, there are injury concerns in defence, with both Niklas Sule and Ramy Bensebaini still sidelined.

Sule is struggling with a toe injury that continues to limit his mobility, while Bensebaini is expected to return within the next week.

Serhou Guirassy is set to lead the line once again, while Jobe Bellingham and Felix Nmecha are expected to provide energy and control in midfield.

Villarreal, on the other hand, will be without Willy Kambwala and Pau Cabanes due to injury, while Manor Solomon remains sidelined with a back problem.

Georges Mikautadze has returned to the squad, while Marcelino is expected to keep faith with the side that has delivered positive results lately.

Renato Veiga and Rafa Marin should continue in central defence, while Thomas Partey is likely to partner Santi Comesana in midfield.

In attack, Moreno who, has scored in each of his last two appearances, should start alongside Oluwaseyi.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Can, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Nmecha, Bellingham, Beier; Adeyemi, Chukwuemeka; Guirassy

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Alfonso, Veiga, Marin, Navarro; Moleiro, Partey, Comesana, Buchanan; Oluwaseyi, Moreno

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-1Villarreal

Dortmund’s attacking consistency and home advantage should give them the edge in what could be an open contest.

Villarreal’s European struggles contrast sharply with their domestic form, but the German side's firepower could see them prevail.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

