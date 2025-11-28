Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick makes 'demand' ahead of January window

By Matt Law | 28 Nov 2025 08:01 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 09:09

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is reportedly demanding that his club make two signings during the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants have picked up 31 points from their 13 league matches this season, which has left them second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Real Madrid.

However, Barcelona have found it difficult to show their best form in the Champions League this season, with the team currently down in 18th spot in the overall table, picking up only seven points from their five games in the competition.

The La Liga champions were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea last time out, and the team have had defensive problems during the opening months of the season.

According to reports in Spain, Flick has demanded that the club make two new signings in the January market, with the head coach wanting a right-back and a centre-back.

© Iconsport

Flick 'wants' centre-back, right-back in January

Barcelona decided against replacing Inigo Martinez over the summer, and his departure has left the team short in the middle, while right-back has also proven to be a problematic area for the club this term.

Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Gerard Martin have shown their versatility this season, but Jules Kounde has found it difficult to show his best form at right-back, and Flick is struggling for options in that area of the field.

Ronald Araujo has also found it tough in the middle, and Pau Cubarsi needs experience alongside him, with the Spaniard still only 18.

Much of the transfer talk of late has surrounded Barcelona signing a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, with Bayern Munich's Harry Kane said to be their leading target, but Flick is allegedly more concerned about the defensive part of the team.

© Imago

Can Barcelona boost their squad in January?

Barcelona's well-documented financial problems will make it difficult for them to boost their squad during the winter market.

However, if the club are able to move some numbers around and potentially sanction a couple of departures, then it is possible.

There have been suggestions of a January deal for Nico Schlotterbeck, with the Borussia Dortmund defender's contract due to expire in June 2027, although it will be incredibly difficult to sign him in the middle of the campaign.