Barcelona lineup vs. Alaves: Predicted Blaugrana XI for La Liga contest at Camp Nou including major Pedri call

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 11:34 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 17:47

Barcelona are expected to welcome key midfielder Pedri back into their starting side for Saturday's La Liga contest with Alaves at Camp Nou.

Pedri has been absent since the end of October due to a hamstring problem, and he was again not available for the Champions League clash with Chelsea on Tuesday night.

However, the 23-year-old has been given the green light to return against Alaves.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi still unavailable for selection, while Fermin Lopez has suffered a muscular issue which will sideline him for the next couple of weeks.

Eric Garcia could drop back into the middle of the defence this weekend, with Ronald Araujo, who was sent off against Chelsea, potentially dropping out.

There could also be a couple of changes in the attacking areas, with Marcus Rashford potentially replacing Robert Lewandowski, which would see Ferran Torres go through the middle.

Dani OImo is also an option in the final third of the field, with the Spaniard the favourite to replace Fermin.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Torres