Barcelona suffer major injury blow with key player ruled out of at least four matches, including Atletico Madrid battle

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 17:50 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 18:06

Barcelona have revealed that Fermin Lopez is facing two weeks on the sidelines with a minor muscular problem.

The Spain international has been in excellent form for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in 13 appearances.

The 22-year-old played 62 minutes of his side's Champions League clash with Chelsea on Tuesday night, being replaced by Andreas Christensen at Stamford Bridge.

There did not appear to be a fitness problem when Fermin left the field, but Barcelona have now revealed that the playmaker will miss the next couple of weeks due to a "minor injury" relating to the "soleus of his right leg".

“Fermin has a minor injury in the soleus of his right leg and the approximate recovery time will be two weeks," read a statement from the Catalan club.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Fermin facing two weeks out with muscular issue

Fermin is in line to miss Barcelona's next four matches in all competitions, starting with Saturday's La Liga clash against Alaves.

The Catalan team will then face Atletico Madrid at home in the league on December 2, four days before a difficult trip to Real Betis in Spain's top flight.

Barcelona's Champions League campaign will then continue at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on December 9, and Fermin could then potentially return to action against Osasuna in La Liga on December 13.

The Catalan side's final match of 2025 will come against Villarreal on December 21, with Hansi Flick's team then not back in action until January 4 against Espanyol.

© Imago

Who will replace Fermin in the starting side?

Fermin's absence will open the door for Dani Olmo, who has struggled to make his mark during the 2025-26 campaign, only managing one goal and two assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

There is currently speculation surrounding the Spain international's future, with Bayern Munich thought to be admirers, and it is understood that Barcelona would be willing to let him leave for the right price.

Olmo, 27, has found it difficult to make his mark for Barcelona since arriving from RB Leipzig in August 2024, only managing 13 goals and nine assists in 54 appearances.

The Spaniard could now be given the chance to heavily contribute for Flick's side at a vital stage of the season, though, and his career at Camp Nou could potentially depend on how he performs in the coming games.