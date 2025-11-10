Bayern Munich allegedly prepare a formal bid for Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo, who has found it difficult to impress for the Catalan side.

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a formal bid for Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo, with the Catalan outfit thought to be open to offers for the Spain international.

Olmo, 27, made the move to Barcelona from RB Leipzig in August 2024, and he has represented the La Liga champions on 52 occasions in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and registering nine assists in the process.

The Spaniard has largely found it difficult to make his mark for the Catalan team, though, and there is already speculation surrounding his future, with Barcelona thought to be open to an exit.

Olmo has only managed one goal and two assists in 13 appearances at club level this term, with Fermin Lopez outperforming him when it comes to the starting number 10 spot in the team's 4-2-3-1 formation.

According to reports in Spain, Bayern are keeping a close eye on the situation, with the German champions said to be planning to make a formal approach ahead of the January transfer window.

Bayern lining up 'big-money offer' for Barca's Olmo

Bayern are thought to be willing to pay €75m (£66m) for Olmo, which would be tempting for Barcelona considering the Catalan outfit's ongoing financial problems.

The Spain international is no stranger to the Bundesliga, playing 107 times in the competition for Leipzig, scoring 17 goals and registering 24 assists in the process.

Bayern allegedly view Olmo as the perfect player to boost their attack, although it is difficult to imagine a deal of that size occurring during the January transfer window.

The Bundesliga champions could therefore wait until next summer to complete a deal for Olmo, with the framework of the transfer potentially being put in place a long while before.

Should Barcelona sell Olmo next summer?

There is no getting away from the fact that Olmo has found it difficult since arriving at Barcelona, and he has too often underperformed for the Catalan outfit.

As a result, if Bayern are indeed prepared to pay €75m (£66m) for Olmo, then that is a deal that could occur in 2026, especially as Barcelona will more than likely need to sign another striker next year.

Hansi Flick's team are also believed to be keen to bring in a new left-sided attacker, with Lyon's Malick Fofana said to be a target, even if Marcus Rashford arrives on a permanent basis from Manchester United.

Fermin continues to offer more than Olmo in the number 10 spot, and it would not be a surprise if the latter was living out the final stages of his time as a Barcelona player.