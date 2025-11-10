Barcelona allegedly consider making a move for Lyon attacker Malick Fofana, but Arsenal and Liverpool are also believed to be keen.

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Lyon attacker Malick Fofana.

Marcus Rashford has impressed for the Catalan giants this season, scoring six goals and registering nine assists in 16 appearances, and his loan move from Manchester United is expected to be made permanent in 2026.

Barcelona are short of options down the left, though, and it is understood that the La Liga champions are looking to sign another player in that area of the field during next summer's transfer window.

According to Sport, Fofana is firmly on Barcelona's shortlist, with the Catalan team huge admirers of the 20-year-old, who is expected to be on the move next year.

Fofana has scored twice and registered one assist in 12 appearances for Lyon during the 2025-26 campaign, while he has 17 goals and eight assists in 74 matches in total for the French club.

Barcelona 'interested' in Lyon attacker Fofana

The five-time Belgium international started his professional career with Gent, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists in 64 appearances for the Belgian club before making the move to France.

The attacker is yet to play in the Champions League, but he has a record of six goals and two assists in 13 outings in the Europa League for Lyon, while he managed one goal and two assists in 13 outings in the Conference League for Gent.

Fofana has not featured for Lyon since October 26, though, with an ankle problem keeping him on the sidelines.

Lyon's delicate financial situation will make it incredibly difficult for the club to keep him beyond the end of the season, even though the forward has a contract until the summer of 2028.

Arsenal, Liverpool also 'keen' on Fofana

Barcelona will allegedly face Premier League competition for Fofana, with Arsenal and Liverpool both said to be interested in his services.

Fofana could be given the chance to establish himself as a starter down the left for Arsenal, while Liverpool have had their issues going forward this season despite the amount of talent in their squad.

Barcelona are believed to be at the head of the queue for the Belgian, though, and Fofana could potentially rival Rashford for the starting role down the left during the 2026-27 campaign.