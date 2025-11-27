Preview: San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps - prediction, team news, lineups

The MLS Western Conference final between San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps is set to take the stage on Sunday, November 30.
Both teams finished the regular season in first and second place, respectively, so there is not much to choose from, making this lead-up to the MLS Cup a potential thriller.
Match preview
It has been a remarkable breakthrough season for San Diego, topping the MLS standings in the Western Conference, smashing a few records on their way.
SDFC are only the second team in the league’s history to make it to the conference final in their debut season, following in the footsteps of the 1998 Chicago Fire.
The hosts have already established expansion-club records for the most points with 63, and the most wins with 19 during the first phase of the campaign.
Playing in front of a packed house at the Snapdragon Stadium, Mikey Varas's men squeezed past Minnesota 1-0 in the semi-finals last weekend.
San Diego will become only the second club in their maiden season to reach the MLS Cup final if they can get over the line this weekend.
Confidence should be high in the hosts’ ranks, especially with a record of having won the last three consecutive games at home.
The newcomers are also unbeaten against this opponent this season, drawing 1-1 at home and snatching all three points away from home in a goal-frenzied 5-3 encounter.
The visitors entered this season under new leadership, with Jasper Sorensen hopping into the hot seat at the start of the year.
The Danish boss should be satisfied with his first season, leading the club to a record number of points, wins, goals and goal difference.
Sorensen also guided Vancouver to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final and their fourth consecutive Canadian Championship title.
They certainly earned their place in this final the hard way, after surrendering a 2-0 lead in last week’s semi-final against Los Angeles FC to allow their opponents back into the game.
Thankfully for Caps’ fans, Sorensen’s charges held on in extra time, despite being reduced to nine men because of a red card and an injury.
In the end, the Whites won the lottery of the penalty shootout and are on course to book their first-ever appearance at an MLS Cup final.
San Diego form (all competitions):
WWWDWW
Vancouver Whitecaps form (all competitions):
WWLWDD
Team News
Franco Negri (head), Carlos Joaquim dos Santos (head), Alejandro Alvarado Jr (knee), Willy Kumado (lower-body) and Oscar Verhoeven (lower-body) will miss out on the conference final.
The home side’s hopes will rest on Anders Dreyer, who bagged the MLS Newcomer of the Year award thanks to his 19 goals and 19 assists in the regular season.
The Danish international has also smashed four goals and two assists in the post-season, second only to a certain Lionel Messi.
Chucky Lozano was tipped to be huge for the hosts this season, but his role has been limited to impacting off the bench in recent times; however, with his 10 goals this season, he could be the difference as a super sub.
Vancouver will definitely be without Sam Adekugbe (Achilles), Ranko Veselinovic (knee) and Daniel Rios (calf) for this crucial game.
To make things worse, MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon received his marching orders the last time out, which means he must serve a suspension this week.
The club’s marquee signing, Thomas Muller, has been a revelation since joining in August this year, netting nine goals in 11 appearances in all competitions.
Additionally, striker Brian White bagged 16 goals in 22 appearances and also scored one for the MLS All-Stars earlier this year.
White is likely to lead the line against this week, as Rios battles his calf strain.
San Diego possible starting lineup:
Fink; Pilcher, McVey, Duah, Bombino; Valakari, Tsverkov, Godoy; Dreyer, Baird, Pellegrino
Vancouver Whitecaps possible starting lineup:
Takaoka; Ocampo, Halbouni, Priso-Mbongue, Laborda; Cubas, Berhalter; Sabbi, Muller, Ahmed; White
We say: San Diego 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
The season that San Diego are having is incredible, and it is bound to continue here, considering they will be playing in front of a raucous home crowd.
The hosts have never tasted defeat to the Whitecaps and will likely get over the line.
