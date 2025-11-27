Preview: San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps - prediction, team news, lineups

By Byron David | 27 Nov 2025 17:04 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 17:58

The MLS Western Conference final between San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps is set to take the stage on Sunday, November 30.

Both teams finished the regular season in first and second place, respectively, so there is not much to choose from, making this lead-up to the MLS Cup a potential thriller.

Match preview

It has been a remarkable breakthrough season for San Diego, topping the MLS standings in the Western Conference, smashing a few records on their way.

SDFC are only the second team in the league’s history to make it to the conference final in their debut season, following in the footsteps of the 1998 Chicago Fire.

The hosts have already established expansion-club records for the most points with 63, and the most wins with 19 during the first phase of the campaign.

Playing in front of a packed house at the Snapdragon Stadium, Mikey Varas's men squeezed past Minnesota 1-0 in the semi-finals last weekend.

San Diego will become only the second club in their maiden season to reach the MLS Cup final if they can get over the line this weekend.

Confidence should be high in the hosts’ ranks, especially with a record of having won the last three consecutive games at home.

The newcomers are also unbeaten against this opponent this season, drawing 1-1 at home and snatching all three points away from home in a goal-frenzied 5-3 encounter.

The visitors entered this season under new leadership, with Jasper Sorensen hopping into the hot seat at the start of the year.

The Danish boss should be satisfied with his first season, leading the club to a record number of points, wins, goals and goal difference.

Sorensen also guided Vancouver to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final and their fourth consecutive Canadian Championship title.

They certainly earned their place in this final the hard way, after surrendering a 2-0 lead in last week’s semi-final against Los Angeles FC to allow their opponents back into the game.

Thankfully for Caps’ fans, Sorensen’s charges held on in extra time, despite being reduced to nine men because of a red card and an injury.

In the end, the Whites won the lottery of the penalty shootout and are on course to book their first-ever appearance at an MLS Cup final.

