Sports Mole previews Sunday's Major League Soccer clash between San Diego and Portland Timbers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With an enthralling finish to game two, San Diego and Portland Timbers will battle it out in a winner-takes-all clash on Monday, November 10.

The hosts are hoping to continue their excellent form in the breakout year and build on being the best in the west this season by punching their ticket to the conference semi-finals.

Match preview

San Diego were seconds away from avoiding the third game and heading straight to round two of the MLS playoffs.

However, some poor spot kicks, particularly from Onni Valakari, Marcus Ingvartsen and Jeppe Tverskov, helped the visitors grab a lifeline in game two.

Two of those penalties ended up high behind the Timbers Army, while Tverskov hit the bar to hand the initiative to Portland.

Mikey Varas’s side probably deserved the result on the night because SDFC’s build-up play on the night did not gather any momentum, but for a few instances.

After falling behind, Amahl Pellegrino scored a wonderful goal from the edge of the area in first-half stoppage time to level matters, giving Varas’s men renewed vigour in the second period.

The hosts will be slightly more cautious about Portland in this final game, but they should be positive about coming out on top, because they have yet to taste defeat at the hands of this opponent in regulation time.

Phil Neville was proud of the character his team showed, not just in those final minutes but also throughout game two.

The Timbers started pressing high up the pitch and strangled San Diego to the point where they were picking up turnovers in the final third, but were wasteful with their chances.

In fairness, Portland should have won that game inside regulation time by a large scoreline, such was the number of clear-cut chances they had, four compared to SDFC’s two.

With four minutes of regulation time left, Neville took another roll of the die and sent on rookie Gage Guerra, and it paid off handsomely when he arrived in the box to nod home with 15 seconds left to play of the eight additional minutes.

While Portland are still underdogs for game three, if they can deliver the spirit they showed last weekend, the MLS fanbase is in for a treat.

Team News

Alejandro Alvarado (knee), Oscar Verhoeven (leg), Willy Kumado (leg) and Aiden Harangi (leg) will continue nursing their respective injuries and will not be available for this game, while there is some doubt over left-back Luca Bombino, who limped off early in the second half last week.

Goalkeeper CJ dos Santos suffered a horrible injury to his cheekbone midway through the first half last week, which means Pablo Sisniega will likely start between the sticks.

Chucky Lozano sat out two games because of disciplinary issues within the SDFC set-up, but he made an appearance from the bench and scored within five minutes of stepping onto Providence Park.

The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer had the ball in the back of the net, but he did not get back in time from an offside position.

Dreyer enjoyed his best season at club level, notching up 38 goal contributions split evenly between goals and assists in the regular season.

The 27-year-old Danish international will be influential for the hosts, considering he contributed 59.4% to the club’s goals this season.

Felipe Carballo (leg) and Jonathan Rodriguez (knee) are out for the long term, while Matias Rojas (leg) is doubtful for this clash.

Defender Zac McGraw may also not make this fixture, as he battles a back injury, but there is good news in that Jimer Fory is available for selection after serving his one-match suspension.

Kristoffer Velde will be crucial for the visitors, as he has now scored in both games, but he will be ably assisted by Felipe Mora, who scored twice in the Wild Card fixture, while the man who slotted away the winning penalty, Antony, is always a threat going forward.

San Diego possible starting lineup:

Sisniega; Pilcher, McVey, Duah, Negri; Valakari, Godoy, Tverskov; Dreyer, Baird, Pellegrino

Portland Timbers possible starting lineup:

Pantemis; Mosquera, Miller, Surman, Smith; Ayala, Chara, Pereira Da Costa; Antony, Mora, Velde

We say: San Diego 2-1 Portland Timbers

The home team have had a marvellous expansion season, and the fact that they are playing at the Snapdragon Stadium suggests that they will get over the line.

Having never been beaten by Portland Timbers in a competitive fixture inside regulation time, Mikey Varas’s charges should keep the fairytale going.

