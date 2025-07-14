Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Major League Soccer clash between San Diego FC and Toronto, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

San Diego FC begin a three-game MLS homestand on Wednesday when they face Toronto at Snapdragon Stadium in the first regular-season meeting between the two clubs.

Over the weekend the expansion side held onto a 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire to maintain their first place standing in the Western Conference, while Toronto remain second from the bottom in the East after playing to a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United.

Match preview

As they have done all summer long, San Diego were able to shake off a tough loss with a victory in their next game, keeping them near the top of the overall standings.

Heading into this midweek affair, the side from California are two points above Minnesota United for first in the West and trail the Philadelphia Union in the Supporters’ Shield standings by just a single point.

Mikey Varas’ men will try to avoid losing consecutive league games at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday having suffered a 4-3 defeat to the Houston Dynamo in their previous encounter in San Diego.

For a side playing together for a matter of months, they have shown plenty of creativity and attacking quality, sitting second in the league regarding average possession (59.6%), and first in the West when it comes to goals (46).

In their inaugural MLS campaign, SDFC are a perfect 7-0 this season when leading after 45 minutes, with those last two triumphs being by a single goal.

Six of their seven clean sheets collected in the competition this year have occurred at Snapdragon Stadium, the last one being at home to Austin FC in late May (2-0).

Countless times throughout the 2025 campaign Toronto have missed opportunities to climb up the Eastern Conference table and that was the case again this past weekend.

Their draw versus the Five Stripes on Saturday was the third time domestically this year that they had failed to win a match when netting the opener, dropping seven points in that position in 2025.

A four-game road trip may be just what they need to regain their confidence though, with Robin Fraser’s men earning at least a point in three of their previous four away contests in this competition, two of which were wins.

While they have netted the third-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference, the Reds have scored more than half of their goals in 2025 away from home (14/24) and have only been shut out in one regular season contest as the visitors (2-0 loss to FC Cincinnati).

Defensively they have been at their best away from home in recent outings, conceding a goal or fewer in three of their previous four road games.

Toronto have not played an MLS match in California since 2023 (0-0 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes) and have not won a domestic affair in that state since September 2017 (4-0 win at the Los Angeles Galaxy).

Team News

Lower body injuries kept Anibal Godoy, Anisse Saidi, Willy Kumado and Marcus Ingvartsen out of the San Diego lineup this past weekend, while Hirving Lozano made his first start since May 31.

Anders Dreyer netted his third brace of the campaign over the weekend, and Christopher McVey can collect his 100th MLS regular season cap on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Toronto were missing Henry Wingo, Jonathan Osorio, Zane Monlouis and Nicksoen Gomis against Atlanta, all of whom were dealing with lower-body injuries.

Deybi Flores had the only Reds’ goal on Saturday, his second of the campaign, putting him in a tie with Deandre Kerr, Osorio, Ola Brynhildsen and Tyrese Spicer for second on the team.

San Diego FC possible starting lineup:

Sisniega; Verhoeven, McVey, Pilcher, Bombino; Valakari, de la Torre, Tverskov; Dreyer, Angel, Lozano

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Johnson; Laryea, Long, Rosted, Petretta; Coello, Flores; Corbeanu, Dominguez, Etienne; Brynhildsen

We say: San Diego FC 3-1 Toronto

There are too many weapons on the San Diego side for the Reds to contend with and that may eventually prove to be too much to handle for a Toronto side that seem to buckle when the pressure begins to mount.

