Preview: AC Milan vs Lazio - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 27 Nov 2025 17:32 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 18:05

Hoping to seize top spot before their Serie A title rivals play on Sunday, AC Milan will lock horns with Lazio when the pair clash at San Siro.

Milan head into their Saturday night showdown full of confidence following last week's derby success, while their capital-city counterparts got back on track by beating Lecce last time out.

Match preview

Relying on an inspired goalkeeper and often riding their luck, Milan came out on top in this season's first Derby della Madonnina, beating Inter 1-0 thanks to Christian Pulisic's second-half strike.

While the Rossoneri's top scorer grabbed glory by converting a close-range rebound, captain Mike Maignan proved their true hero, making several stunning saves - including one from a penalty taken by ex-Milan man Hakan Calhanoglu.

Victory took Max Allegri's men above their city rivals in the Serie A standings - just two points behind surprise leaders Roma - and marked Milan's fourth win from six derbies since the start of last term.

Having also extended their unbeaten streak to 12 games, that result surely confirmed their Scudetto credentials - and most Italian title triumphs are built on a solid defence.

Allegri's side have registered clean sheets in half of their first dozen league fixtures, and a record of one defeat so far can only be matched by big-spending Como.

Another three points on Saturday would take Milan top of the table before Roma meet Napoli and Inter visit Pisa, but they must face an improving Lazio side.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Lazio's recent loss to Inter - earlier this month, at San Siro - remains their only reverse since defeat in the Derby della Capitale towards the end of September.

Last week, the Biancocelesti bounced back with a 2-0 home win against Lecce, as Tijjani Noslin scored his first Serie A goal for more than a year to wrap up maximum points.

As a result, Lazio moved to eighth place in the table - staying within range of several European contenders - while recording their fifth clean sheet in six matches.

However, before heading north to Italy's second city, the capital club have gone nearly 300 minutes without scoring away from home - since captain Mattia Zaccagni struck against Genoa two months ago.

With his hands tied by a transfer ban and a long list of injuries, veteran coach Maurizio Sarri is making the most of a tough situation, and he will reconvene with another experienced campaigner this week.

The first meeting between Sarri and Allegri dates back some 22 years, when they were both coaching down in Serie C2: in 19 encounters since then, the current Milan coach leads by 11 wins to four.

AC Milan Serie A form:

W D D W D W

Lazio Serie A form:

D W D W L W

Team News

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Set to meet again in the Coppa Italia five days later, both clubs will name their strongest available XI on Saturday evening; that may change next Thursday.

Milan might have to make at least one alteration to their derby-winning lineup, as Pulisic - who has scored 16 club goals this year - is a major fitness doubt.

Allegri has not entirely ruled the USA star out, but he will probably join fellow forward Santiago Gimenez on the sidelines. That would leave Rafael Leao and Christopher Nkunku as the front pair in a now-familiar 3-5-2 formation.

The hosts are also missing young full-back Zachary Athekame, but Lazio's absence list is longer. Once again, Sarri will be without Samuel Gigot, Matteo Cancellieri and Nicolo Rovella; both Danilo Cataldi and Taty Castellanos are doubts.

Last term's top scorer, the latter has just resumed full training after a seven-week layoff and is unlikely to play. Senegal striker Boulaye Dia should deputise up front, in spite of failing to find the net since replacing Castellanos.

Still a threat despite nearing retirement, 38-year-old Pedro has appeared as a substitute 10 times this season and is bound for a place on the bench.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Leao, Nkunku

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Vecino, Basic; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni

We say: AC Milan 1-1 Lazio

These sides have not drawn any of their last nine meetings, dating back to a cup clash in January 2018 - that run might finally end on Saturday.

Milan may be well organised, but they are far from prolific, while Lazio's recent defensive record is remarkable. So, a low-scoring stalemate could be on the cards.

