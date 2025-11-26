Brentford, Sunderland eyeing January transfer swoop for '€30m-rated' AC Milan striker

By Ben Sully | 26 Nov 2025 16:22 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 17:06

Brentford and Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan forward Santiago Gimenez in the January transfer window.

Gimenez joined Milan in January this year after he scored 65 goals in 105 competitive matches for Feyenoord.

However, he has struggled to replicate those heights in his time with the Rossoneri, having mustered seven goals in his 30 appearances.

Gimenez has started eight of his nine Serie A appearances this term, but his yet to open his account in the Italian top flight this season.

© Imago / IMAGO / IPS

Brentford, Sunderland eyeing Milan striker

The forward has missed the last three games with an ankle problem, and will be keen to quickly recover so he can make a positive impact on his return.

However, according to Calcio Mercato, there is a possibility that Milan could look to sell Gimenez in the January transfer window - just a year after recruiting him from Feyenoord.

The report suggests that Massimiliano Allegri's side could offload the Mexico international to make room for a new striker in the squad.

In regard to potential suitors, Brentford are said to be one of two Premier League clubs that are showing an interest in the forward.

The Bees are facing competition from Sunderland, who are keeping tabs on the player's situation after making enquiries in the summer.

Outside the Premier League, Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce are also in the frame to secure Gimenez's services.

Milan will look to recoup the €30m (£26.3m) that they paid to sign him from Feyenoord if they decide to sanction his departure in the winter window.

© Imago

Do Brentford and Sunderland need Gimenez?

On the fact of it, Brentford already have an in-form striker on their books in the form of Brazilian marksman Igor Thiago.

The 24-year-old has impressed for Keith Andrews's side this season, having netted nine goals in 12 Premier League matches, including three in his last two appearances.

However, Brentford will be wary that they have no real centre-forward cover after selling Yoane Wissa in the summer, so they will surely look to recruit a new striker to provide competition to Thiago.

As for Sunderland, they do not seem to be in desperate need of a new striker, with Regis Le Bris able to call upon Wilson Isidor, Brian Brobbey and Eliezer Mayenda.

As a result, they will surely have to offload one of their current options before they can pursue a potential deal for Gimenez.