Brentford lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Igor Thiago chases club record

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 11:32 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 11:48

Brentford talisman Igor Thiago could set a new club record when the Bees host Burnley in Saturday's Premier League game at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Brazilian bagged his ninth goal of the campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, but a last-gasp chance for a second went begging in injury time, as he saw a late penalty saved by Bart Verbruggen in a 2-1 loss.

Nevertheless, Thiago now has the chance to score his 10th Premier League goal of the season in just 13 games, which would be the earliest any Brentford player - past or present - has hit double figures in one campaign in the competition.

The 24-year-old is expected to operate as part of an unchanged attacking quartet with Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara, although Reiss Nelson and Keane Lewis-Potter are competent alternatives out wide.

Jordan Henderson and Yehor Yarmoliuk should be guarantees in midfield too, although Keith Andrews is facing some intriguing dilemmas in the full-back areas, where Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey are pushing for more minutes.

However, Kristoffer Ajer and Michael Kayode should be retained alongside Sepp van den Berg and Nathan Collins in front of undisputed number one Caoimhin Kelleher.

Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva (all ACL) will watch on from the sidelines.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

