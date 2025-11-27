Burnley lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Kyle Walker suspension risk

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 11:40 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 11:47

Burnley defender Kyle Walker will have to tread carefully when the Clarets face Brentford in Saturday's Premier League battle at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Manchester City great picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in last Saturday's 2-0 loss to Chelsea, meaning that he is just one booking away from a one-match ban in the top flight.

Nevertheless, Walker is expected to continue in his regular right-back role for Scott Parker, who is unlikely to consider any alterations to his defensive line for the clash with the Bees.

Martin Dubravka has already made 49 saves in the 2025-26 Premier League - more than any other goalkeeper - and the ex-Newcastle United man will be protected by Walker, Axel Tuanzebe, Quilindschy Hartman and Maxime Esteve once more.

Expect Josh Cullen and Florentino to operate at the base of the midfield once more, with Lesley Ugochukwu just ahead of them, although Hannibal is a viable alternative in a central area.

Parker could also be tempted to bring in any either Jacob Bruun Larsen or Marcus Edwards out wide, but Jaidon Anthony and Loum Tchaouna are likely to reprise their roles for now.

The same goes for Zian Flemming up front, but Lyle Foster and Armando Broja are keeping the ex-Millwall man on his toes.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this game